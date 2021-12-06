ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Thermo Fisher in pact with Merck to manufacture its COVID-19 pill

By Dulan Lokuwithana
 2 days ago
Merck (NYSE:MRK) has announced an agreement with Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) to manufacture the experimental COVID-19 pill molnupiravir. Per the terms, Thermo Fisher's manufacturing site in Whitby,...

Pfizer Makes Crucial Move Regarding Covid Treatment

There are more viable treatments undergoing at the moment that can help in the case of covid 19, the terrible disease triggered by the novel coronavirus. One of them has been in the works by Pfizer. Check out the latest reports about it. Pfizer updates the world on covid treatment.
Seeking Alpha

Ferguson: Maximizing Shareholder Returns

Activism by Trian Partners is helping Ferguson attain a higher multiple. Ferguson PLC (NYSE:FERG) is a UK-headquartered business in the Industrials industry. After selling its UK business Wolseley at the start of this year, all of the FTSE 100 group's revenues come from North America. Ferguson listed on the NYSE after US hedge fund and activist investor Trian Partners, run by billionaire entrepreneur Nelson Peltz, pushed the company for a US listing to boost the multiple of the company as at that time the majority of revenues came from North America.
Seeking Alpha

Dr. Reddy’s, Prestige Bio team up to commercialize trastuzumab biosimilar in Latin America, Southeast Asia

Prestige BioPharma and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) have entered into a binding agreement for an exclusive partnership for the supply and commercialization of Prestige Bio's proposed trastuzumab biosimilar in select countries in Latin America and Southeast Asia. Prestige Bio's trastuzumab (HD201) is a proposed biosimilar to Roche’s Herceptin and...
Seeking Alpha

Kinross Gold to buy Great Bear Resources in $1.4B deal

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) agrees to acquire Great Bear Resources (OTCQX:GTBAF) for ~C$1.8B (US$1.42B) in cash and stock, or C$29/share on a fully-diluted basis. The prize asset in the deal is Great Bear's Dixie project in Ontario's Red Lake mining district. Kinross calls the Dixie project "one of the most exciting...
AFP

Pfizer booster study lifts mood over Omicron variant

Three doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine appear effective against the Omicron variant, a lab test indicated -- encouraging news, even as Denmark and Britain announced new restrictions to stem surging caseloads. In preliminary results published on Wednesday, the US and German companies behind one of the world's foremost shots to combat Covid-19 said a booster generated around the same level of potent antibodies against Omicron as is seen after a second dose with the initial strain. But they warned that "the Omicron variant is probably not sufficiently neutralised after two doses." The announcement, which has not yet been peer reviewed, was called reassuring by experts, and came as the first independent data from labs around the world emerged, indicating the new mutations are better at evading immunity from infections and vaccines than those before them.
Seeking Alpha

Becton Dickinson scoops up Tissuemed; terms undisclosed

Tissuemed develops and markets adhesive films to prevent air, blood, and fluid leaks encountered in surgery. The commercial terms were not disclosed. Tissuemed's lead product, Tissuepatch™, is a proprietary sealant technology that bonds to tissue to help control internal bleeding or prevent leaks from surgical incisions. The transaction is...
Seeking Alpha

EyePoint, ImprimisRx expand commercial alliance for Dexycu eye corticosteroid

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) and ImprimisRx, a subsidiary of Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW), have expanded an alliance under which Imprimis is now responsible for marketing of Dexycu (dexamethasone intraocular suspension) for post-operative inflammation. ImprimisRx will assume sales and marketing of Dexycu in the U.S. and will absorb most of EyePoint’s commercial organization...
Seeking Alpha

KT Corporation invests $5M in NeuroSigma

KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) has made a $5M equity investment in NeuroSigma. NeuroSigma is the developer of the Monarch eTNS System, which uses non-invasive external trigeminal nerve stimulation to treat neurological and neuropsychiatric indications, including ADHD, depression, and epilepsy. The therapy is the first device-based, non-drug therapy approved by the FDA...
Seeking Alpha

Merck prices $8B of debt offering

Merck (NYSE:MRK) has priced $8B public offering of five series of senior unsecured notes which include:. $1B of 1.900% notes due 2028 (the sustainability notes) The company intends to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including repayment of outstanding indebtedness and to finance eligible projects. Closing date is...
Seeking Alpha

Becton Dickinson cut to Neutral at Piper on 'lack of catalysts'

Piper Sandler analyst Jason Bednar has downgraded Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) to Neutral from Overweight with a price target (PT) of $260, down from $285. Shares down 1.3% premarket at $247.05. The analyst sees a lack of catalysts for shares over at least the next six months along with "nagging uncertainty"...
