“I love it (In Indiana). I want to win here with this franchise, for whatever that may be,” Turner said after Indiana’s win over the Knicks Wednesday. “We just gotta get back to bringing excitement and joy back into this building. A lot of that comes from just playing hard, playing like we did tonight. Diving for loose balls and that stuff, that’s what this state appreciates about the way we play basketball and we gotta do that night in and night out.”

NBA ・ 3 DAYS AGO