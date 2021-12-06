ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Go Back to Hogwarts In First ‘Harry Potter’ Reunion Teaser

By Matt Singer
 3 days ago
If you want to be really technical about it, they’re celebrating the Harry Potter film franchise’s 20th anniversary a year late. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone premiered in 2001 and the big cast reunion, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, will premiere on January 1, 2022. In a year...

