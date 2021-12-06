ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Hapag-Lloyd Diverts Vessel to Mexico After COVID Outbreak

 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Container line Hapag-Lloyd said Monday that one of its vessels diverted to Ensenada, Mexico, to evacuate three crew members with COVID-19 to a hospital. The German carrier said the MV Rome Express, a container ship with the capacity to...

The Independent

Cruise ship with COVID-19 infections has new passengers

A cruise ship that carried at least 17 passengers and crew members with breakthrough COVID-19 infections when it docked in New Orleans has set sail again with new passengers. Nine crew members and eight passengers were infected when the Norwegian Breakaway arrived on Sunday, a Louisiana Department of Health spokeswoman said Monday. None had any symptoms and only fully vaccinated people are allowed on board, Norwegian Cruise Line said.The cruise line said all passengers who boarded the Norwegian Breakaway on Sunday were offered a chance to cancel without penalty. The company did not immediately respond to questions about whether...
PUBLIC HEALTH
country1037fm.com

Cruise Ship Returns To Port After 10 Individuals Contract Covid

I’m pretty pro choose your own risk when it comes to COVID. I’ve done some traveling, been to concerts and sporting events all things I’m comfortable doing. There is one thing that I’ve still been hesitant about though. And that’s getting on a cruise ship. After the horror story of the people getting quarantined on a cruise ship at the beginning of the pandemic I can’t bring myself to do it. I’m not necessarily claustrophonic but the thought of only being in one of those tiny rooms and not leaving terrifies me. Cruise ships were docked due to covid in March of 2020. Recently, they have started to sail again, with strict COVID protocols in place. However, they can only reduce the risk, not eliminate it. And we are now seeing evidence of that first hand. At least 10 passenges and crew members abord a Norwegian Cruise Line ship tested postive for COVID-19. The ship returned to New Orleans yesterday after stopping at ports in Belize, Honduras, and Mexico after it departed on November 28th.
PUBLIC HEALTH
atlantanews.net

Covid outbreak on cruise ship with over 3,000 passengers

Ten people have tested positive for Covid on board a Norwegian Cruise Line ship bound for New Orleans, despite the strict rules in place that required that all passengers and crew be vaccinated. The vessel had departed the same city on November 28, and was scheduled to return there this...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
caribjournal.com

Dominican Republic Tourism Is Breaking Pre-Pandemic Records

Tourism in the Dominican Republic set yet another record last month, with a total of 519,349 tourist arrivals. Fo the year, the country has reported 4.263 million tourist arrivals, according to Tourism minister David Collado. The November total was a 197 percent improvement over November 2020, and, more crucially, a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This Country Has The Most COVID-19 Deaths In The World

At this point, since COVID-19 began to affect people in late 2019 or early 2020, there have been over 260 million confirmed cases worldwide, and almost 5.2 million deaths. These numbers are considered by many experts to be much too low. When the worldwide death figure crossed five million, Amber D’Souza, professor of epidemiology at […]
WORLD
cruisehive.com

Princess Cruises Delays Restart for Two Ships in the U.S.

Princess Cruises informs guests and travel agents that two vessels will not be returning to service as scheduled. The restarts for Crown Princess and Island Princess in the U.S. will be delayed, with a total of 19 sailings cancelled. Two Princess Cruise Ships Delayed. The Carnival-owned cruise line’s return to...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Reuters

Canada's Omicron travel ban disrupts residents heading home

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canada’s ban on travelers from southern African countries and its refusal to recognize these countries’ PCR tests, aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus Omicron variant, is an obstacle for Canadians heading home and increasing international pressure to reverse the measures. Canada, the United...
WORLD
New York Post

Record COVID cases, deaths in heavily vaccinated South Korea

South Korea is reeling from a record number of COVID-19 cases and deaths, it was reported Saturday. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said that there were 5,352 new cases of COVID and 70 deaths over the past 24 hours, each a record high for the country in the nearly two-year-long outbreak.
PUBLIC HEALTH
cruisefever.net

Another Caribbean Port Reopens to Carnival Cruise Ships

A second port in Jamaica reopened to Carnival cruise ships this week when Carnival Glory visited Montego Bay for the first time since the cruise shutdown. Carnival Glory became the first Carnival Cruise Line ship to visit Montego Bay in 20 months. Up until now, Carnival cruise ships have been stopping in Ocho Rios, Jamaica since the cruise line resumed Caribbean cruises this summer.
TRAVEL
CNET

New US travel ban for omicron variant: What it means for you

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The World Health Organization labeled the omicron coronavirus variant a "variant of concern" on Nov. 24, sparking worries that another new wave of COVID-19 might land in the middle of a travel-filled and close-quartered holiday season. Out of concern for what omicron's "variant of concern" label means -- that it could be more contagious than the highly transmissible delta variant, or that it might make our vaccines less effective against COVID-19 -- the US issued a travel ban for eight countries where omicron is circulating, effective Monday.
TRAVEL
BOCANEWSNOW

No, There Is No COVID Outbreak At Boca West

Massive Country Club Community Is Fine… BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher  BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — BocaNewsNow.com was made aware of a rumor early Wednesday afternoon that suggested a developing problem at Boca West. The rumor, inexplicably we believed, was being attributed to our reporting. Our only […] The article No, There Is No COVID Outbreak At Boca West appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
The Independent

Drowned US adventurer’s boat washes up on Pacific island

The boat of the US adventurer, Paralympian, and ocean rower Angela Madsen has washed up in the Marshall Islands 16 months after she drowned as she attempted to cross the Pacific. Her body was discovered floating at sea in June 2020 – 59 days after she set off on her journey to try to become the first paralysed person to row from California to Hawaii alone. The custom made boat, Rowoflife, floated in the ocean for more than a year before it was found. Benjamin Chutaro of the Marshall Islands said the boat washed ashore late last month on Mili...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Autistic four year old ‘banned for life’ from US airline after mask exemption row

The father of an autistic four-year-old says he and his son have been “banned for life” by a US airline after he tried to prove his son was medically exempt from wearing a mask on flights.Michael Seklecki told Fox News that his son was blocked twice from boarding flights with Frontier and Spirit Airlines even though he had doctor’s notes about a medical exemption for his son.He says that the ongoing mask exemption row has resulted in Frontier Airlines banning the pair from all flights."He’s been banned for life on Frontier Airlines… I was specifically banned as well," Mr...
TRAVEL
Tampa Bay Times

Travel insurance spikes as omicron fuels cancellation fears

This week, health officials identified the first cases of the omicron variant in Florida. What that means going forward is still unknown, but it puts future plans at risk all over again. The uncertainty over more coronavirus outbreaks and closures is leading travelers to buy travel insurance at record rates,...
TRAVEL
Action News Jax

Gunfire heard near beach in Mexico’s resort city of Cancun

CANCUN, Mexico — Gunfire near a beach in the Mexican resort of Cancun sent tourists scrambling for cover on Tuesday, authorities said. The shooting, at the Caribbean coast resort, did not appear to injure anyone, The Associated Press reported. It came about a month after two suspected drug dealers were killed on a beach near the resort town of Puerto Morelos, just south of Cancun, as gunmen from rival gangs staged a shootout near hotels.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

From London to Buenos Aires, these have been named the best bars in the world

If you want your next cocktail to be really special, don’t just walk into any old establishment – kick things up a notch by going to one of the best bars on the planet. This year’s list of the World’s 50 Best Bars has been announced, with London-based watering holes making two appearances in the top five. Other entries include Shanghai bars with cocktail lists inspired by astrology, and art deco speakeasies in Mexico City.
RESTAURANTS
