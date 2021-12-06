ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Interview series is a December delight

By Letters
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cYbd5_0dFQTIWG00
George Clooney, the subject of the first of three consecutively published interviews by Hadley Freeman.

George Clooney on Friday, Mel Brooks on Saturday, Chris Noth on Monday – this series of interviews by Hadley Freeman is almost as life-enhancing as our street’s advent windows.

Claudia Jones

Oxford

In the mid-1960s, when I was a student, I took my landlady, who was in her 70s, to the cinema to see a new film, The Sound of Music. Afterwards she was ecstatic, and on the bus home she entertained all the passengers with her enthusiasm. This, considering her family’s war history, meant so much. Now I’m in my 70s, and each Christmas I look forward to seeing the film. Musicals are indeed “an important source of joy” (Editorial, 5 December).

Jean Jackson

Seer Green, Buckinghamshire

Michael Rosen’s excellent letter (Dear Nadhim Zahawi, please sort out Ofsted’s lack of humanity, 4 December) reminds me of another instance of the fear aroused by school inspection. It comes from a 1940 logbook entry from a London school: “Monday am: bomb dropped on the field next door, children and staff calm. Monday pm: inspector visited, staff and children very agitated.”

Prof Colin Richards

Spark Bridge, Cumbria

Your article on deterring burglars at Christmas suggests leaving a radio on and playing barking dog noises (Money hacks, 6 December). It then suggests asking a friend or neighbour to put your bins out and back while you are away. But how many neighbours would stay friends if deafened for days by a non-stop blaring radio and intermittent mechanical barking?

Marcia Wheeler

Barnes, London

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Michael Nesmith obituary

Being the member of the Monkees dubbed “the Smart One” was not an unqualified blessing for Michael Nesmith, who has died aged 78 of heart failure. As the songwriterly intellectual of the hugely successful 1960s pop group, he was deeply frustrated by the shallowness of teen idoldom. Throughout...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Noth
Person
Michael Rosen
Person
Hadley Freeman
Person
Claudia Jones
Person
George Clooney
Person
Mel Brooks
Time Out Global

5 new Japanese movies and series coming to Netflix in December 2021

Is there such a thing as watching ‘Love Actually’ too many times? We don't think so (even if there is, we’re nowhere close to reaching the limit). But while December calls for the usual programme of Christmas classics, there’s no reason to abandon movies that don’t fall into the holiday romcom genre – especially if they look as good as these upcoming titles.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Anne Rice’s Lives of the Mayfair Witches’ Gets Series Order, Joins ‘Interview With the Vampire’ On AMC

AMC Networks has given a series green light to Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches, based on the “Lives of the Mayfair Witches” trilogy, to run on the linear AMC network and streamer AMC+. Mayfair Witches, which has received an eight-episode order, is the second series in AMC’s expanding Anne Rice universe and will follow Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire with a late 2022 premiere. The series order for Mayfair Witches, written and executive produced by Esta Spalding and Michelle Ashford and executive produced by Mark Johnson through his Gran Via Prods., comes three and a half months after AMC Studios opened...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Ofsted
Punknews.org

The Berman Hour Podcast interview with Lucas Rinz (OBLivION series)

We are so pleased to bring you another special episode with The Berman Hour podcast. We are teaming up to present a exclusive first for Into OBLivION, a podcast series where singer/songwriter Jeff Berman aka Divided Heaven will be interviewing the folks involved in making his upcoming album, Oblivion. For the next few weeks we will be dropping interviews with producers Charlie Stavish, Frank Turner, Tim van Doorn; engineers Mike Bardzik and Bradley Riot; guest musicians Randy Moore, Jess Guise, Jen 'Pop' Razavi and more. Oblivion will be out February 2022 through A-F Records and Gunner Records. The release is available for pre-order, you can click here to grab your copy.
MUSIC
Indiewire

Bingeworthy TV Series with Black Leads to Stream on Netflix in December

Platforms are flooding the market with episodic content, vying for a slice of a vast global television landscape. It’s a landscape that’s been forced to evolve in order to survive a chain of likely irreversible transformations. And audiences are understandably overwhelmed. The search for what to watch that suits any given mood has become an increasingly taxing process that can frustrate even the least flustered.
TV SERIES
Daily Herald

‘The Madame Blanc Mysteries’ is a delight

Now streaming on the British channel AcornTV, “The Madame Blanc Mysteries,” is an inventive and intriguing new show. Sally Lindsay stars as Jean White, a courageous woman who finds herself in the middle of a mystery — or two or three, or however many there are in any given episode. She is a brilliant antiques dealer who can assess the authenticity of any item and can puts together clues with her intelligent mind and zest for the truth.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hollywood Life

Billie Eilish Is A TikTok Twerking Nurse In Hilarious ‘SNL’ Sketch – Watch

Funny girl! Billie Eilish perfected her twerk in a side-splitting parody of TikTok clips as she played a dancing nurse breaking it down in the hospital. Billie Eilish, 19, proved she can do it all, as she pulled double duty on Saturday Night Live! As both the musical guest and host for the December 11 episode, the “Happier Than Ever” hitmaker gave her fans a real treat in front of the live 30 Rockefeller audience. With a slew of Grammys already under her belt, the real surprise from Billie came from the effortless scene-stealing she did in the sketches, none more so than a hilarious twerking nurse on TikTok.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

After Will Smith Releases His Memoir, Fresh Prince’s Alfonso Ribeiro Explains Why He’s Not Sure If He’ll Read It

Will Smith has never been shy about sharing details from his life, but he's gone above and beyond over the past several months. He's shared a number of surprising revelations, many of which come from his newly released memoir, Will. Devoted and casual fans have been clamoring to learn more about the Hollywood star, but not everyone is chomping at the bit to read every juicy tidbit from Smith’s life. One of those hesitant parties is his Fresh Prince of Bel-Air co-star, Alfonso Ribeiro. The America’s Funniest Home Videos host recently spoke on why he’s unsure if he’ll read the book.
MUSIC
Charlottesville Tomorrow

The Indie Short Film Series returns by popular demand on December 11

The popular film screening event, the INDIE SHORT FILM SERIES returns to Charlottesville’s Vinegar Hill Theatre on Saturday, December 11th and January 15th. The Indie Short Film Series was introduced to Charlottesville in 2019 with instantaneous success with programs of award-winning short films as seen at the Sundance Film Festival and many other international festivals.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
enstarz.com

George Clooney Divorcing Wife Amal After Experiencing 'Hell From Earth'?

George Clooney is said to have given up on Amal that he has no choice but to divorce her. Clooney had planned on leaving his rocky marriage with Amal that he also once photographed driving alone. Globe reported that time that the couple developed more tension in their relationship as Amal continuously bossed Clooney around.
CELEBRITIES
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

Why ‘Harold And Maude’ Is the Ultimate Rom-Com for People Who Don’t Like Rom-Coms

Despite the fact that romantic-comedy has been one of the most successful and long-lasting genres in film history, it’s not everybody’s cup of tea. This could be due to the genre’s various tropes, which are so abundant that entire parody movies have been made about them. It could also be because they often contain a kind of romantic optimism rarely as ideal or fairytale-like as real-life relationships, though there are plenty of great romantic comedies that are keenly aware of this. While the romantic comedy is almost always a sure thing at the box office, it’s unsurprising that a movie as odd and offbeat as Harold and Maude was neither a hit with audiences or critics when it was released 50 years ago in December of 1971. In the years since its release, the film has become a cult favorite (it played at one theater in Minneapolis for three years straight), which both reflects the era it was released in and transcends it. In the process, Harold and Maude has also been the ideal romantic comedy for those that often avoid romantic comedies, often subverting all of the genre’s trademarks while also embracing the kind of romantic sweetness that you couldn’t get in any other genre.
MOVIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

78K+
Followers
39K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy