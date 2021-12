The royal family has not been thrilled with the recent BBC documentary The Princes and the Press. The two-part film, which aired its first installment last week and will air its second on November 29, has looked into the role the media have played in how Prince William and Prince Harry were brought up, and how the brothers continue to be dogged by—and to utilize—the press machine that surrounds them. Because the royals weren’t shown a screening before the film aired, the premiere has caused more damage to the widening rift between the BBC and the Firm, with the latter reportedly threatening to “boycott” the broadcaster.

