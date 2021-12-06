ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medli’s Melodies: Riding the light rails

By Matt Applebee
 2 days ago

Despite being a primarily fantasy-based franchise, the Zelda series has dabbled with technology quite a bit, especially in recent entries. From opposite ends of the timeline, Breath of the Wild’s Guardians and Sheikah tech and Skyward Sword‘s Timeshift Stones speak to a world where science and fantasy mix. Perhaps that’s why...

American Songwriter

Sting Says He’s a Heavy Metal Singer with ”a Little More Melody“

Sting has compared his vocals to a heavy metal singer “with a little more melody.”. In the interview with guitarist Dominic Miller and Rick Beato at The Power Station Berklee in New York City, Sting discussed songwriting, the creative process, The Police, his solo career, and influences like The Beatles and classic composer Johann Sebastian Bach.
Medli’s Melodies: Rain pours from an upside-down sky

If someone were to ask me which decade has had the strongest influence on my taste in pop culture, I wouldn’t hesitate for a single moment before launching into an enthusiastic rhapsody about the 1980s. I find the otherworldly neon aesthetic incredibly appealing, I proudly wear a magnetic Communicator Badge on my shirt to show my devotion to the Starship Enterprise, The Neverending Story is unironically one of my favorite movies of all time, and I absolutely love all the awesome music. Whether it’s the smooth, robust synth beats of Pet Shop Boys’ “West End Girls” or the hauntingly powerful vocals of Queen’s “Who Wants to Love Forever,” I can’t help but gasp with delight whenever one of these amazing songs explodes from the speakers of my car radio. And as you can probably imagine, I’m also crazy about the terrifically creative sci-fi horror series Stranger Things, as it writes a witty and affectionate love letter to all the charming tropes of that candy-colored decade.
The 10 coolest swords in The Legend of Zelda series

Swords, bows, or spears? Over the years, Link has built a pretty impressive arsenal of weaponry to choose from, yet he is perhaps most famed for his skills with a sword. Short or broad? One-handed or two? Power or beauty? With plenty of options to choose from, it’s hard to narrow down what the best swords are from The Legend of Zelda games. Anyone’s personal favorites aside, an argument can be made that the swords listed here are the coolest ones Link has ever wielded.
Realm of Memories: The Zelda race

When I started college, I had thought to leave video games behind (though I hedged my bets by bringing my Super Nintendo with me for some retro fun every now and then). Instead, with the GameCube out, I found myself sucked back in thanks to living in a dorm room hall filled with fellow Nintendo fans, and soon I had my own little box to play Metroid, Zelda, and Super Smash Bros. on.
Yuga’s Art Gallery: A melancholy goodbye

There are quite a few characters in The Legend of Zelda series that are minor roles but leave a huge impact emotionally. Characters like Moon Children, Pamela and her father, and that dang crying baby all left me feeling drained and sad and those are just characters from Majora’s Mask. These games weave such compelling narratives that even the tiniest roles leave a big impact on the player.
What The Legend of Zelda teaches us about hope

It’s no secret that many gamers immerse themselves in the stories of the games they play. Whether we play for pure enjoyment or sheer escapism, there is almost nothing that compares to getting lost in the stories of the games we play. There’s no arguing that The Legend of Zelda franchise is an iconic video game series that is well-regarded for its epic tales and gameplay. Playing so many Zelda games over the years has shown me that, at its core, each Zelda story is about one thing — hope.
[Review] Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda system — A polished trip down Nostalgia Lane

A 35th anniversary isn’t traditionally one of the bigger landmark events, at least compared to something like a 25th for 50th anniversary. That said, many Legend of Zelda fans were dismayed by the general lack of fanfare made for their favorite series turning 35 this year. We got both parts of the Age of Calamity DLC and the remake of Skyward Sword, but the Breath of the Wild sequel still eludes us, and the dream of a multi-game Legend of Zelda collection remains as such.
Reggie Fils-Aime to present at The Game Awards 2021, possible surprise hints surface

Yes, you guessed it: the “Regginator” is back. Last Thursday the Game Awards officially announced that former Nintendo President and COO Reggie Fils-Aime will take the reigns once again as one of the presenters for The Game Awards Show on December 9. What’s different this time around? Well, our beloved past president made a remark on his Twitter account thus far that’s already turned quite a few heads in the online gaming community.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
No Depression

Louis Michot’s Melody Makers Add Leyla McCalla for Spirited ‘Tiny Island’ EP

Although it’s a small drop-in on a wee spit of land, Louis Michot and Leyla McCalla’s latest project, a five-song EP titled Tiny Island, makes a big splash. The Cajun fiddler and his Melody Makers — guitarist Mark Bingham, bassist Bryan Webre, and drummer Kirkland Middleton, with Michot lead vocals, team up with Haitian cellist and singer Leyla McCalla for a cross-cultural throwdown in a live rural setting, a tiny island on Michot’s property in Prairie Des Femmes, Louisiana.
Ocarina of Time code gets fully decompiled, making mods and preservation possible

Just when you thought they were over, the Zelda 64 discoveries continue, and this time, it’s within the game code itself. A fan group known by the name of Zelda Reverse Engineering Team (ZRET) has successfully reverse engineered all of Ocarina of Time’s game coding into readable C code commonly used by today’s modern computers. The project opens the doorway to preserving the iconic game in its original beta format, along with the potential for fans to create mods.
vineyardgazette.com

Mysterious Melodies

It was a Vineyard Sound surprise. This is not the season for nine guys in crisp button-down shirts and ties to burst out of nowhere and start singing. That delight only happens in the summer when the local a cappella group known for their boisterous ballads drop in and delight folks at random locations on the Island.
How to Reliably Spawn the Lord of the Mountain in Breath of the Wild

The Lord of the Mountain is a unique horse-like creature in Breath of the Wild that appears on Satori Mountain, under a cherry blossom tree together with a group of Blupees. It has interesting lore that explains it is the reincarnation of a sage that died on the mountain and now protects the land. It is also known as Satori.
Zelda’s Study: A well-researched test of love

The discovery of one’s soulmate is often classified as one of life’s greatest moments. The immediate personal connection is intense and powerful and elicits the feeling of two lost puzzle pieces joining together in perfect harmony. It is natural to be initially consumed by the infatuation; however, many couples soon search for a way to substantiate the connection that exists between the two parties. As such, the Internet is littered with compatibility tests and other quizzes designed to quantify the strength of a lover’s bond. While the results of the aforementioned tests are rarely concrete and absolute, the world remains infatuated with measuring the level of attraction between two people.
this song is sick

EAZYBAKED Move To A More Melodic Style with “Letting Go”

EAZYBAKED is a duo known for dropping dirty dubby bangers, but for their most recent track, the boys decided to steer their music in a different direction. Today marks their second release of the year, and it’s a delightful departure from their typical sound. “Letting Go” is a beautiful, melodic bass song that shows serious promise for what to expect from their new style.
metalinjection

RIVERS OF NIHIL & CRYPTOPSY Members Guest On Glitchy New MONSTERS AROUND US Song

Monsters Around Us, the band project headed up by Colin Cadell (The Schoenberg Automaton), is now streaming the insane new song "Bulletpress." It's everything from hazy death metal to computer-breaking glitches, and is nothing short of absolutely killer. In addition to Cadell, the single features Matt McGachy (Cryptopsy, Vox&Hops Metal Podcast) on vocals, Jared Kleing (Rivers of Nihil, Flub) on drums, and Roger Menso on bass (and mixing and mastering).
Zelda-like game XEL gets a series of “Developer Diaries” videos

Over the past few weeks, the developers behind XEL have shared three unique “Developer Diaries” videos detailing many aspects of the exciting and futuristic Zelda-inspired game coming next year. Each of the three videos dives into a different aspect of the game. This includes the gameplay, character designs, and what...
mxdwn.com

Alice Glass Shares Intense New Video For “Fair Game”

Alice Glass has shared a new music video for her track, “Fair Game”. The song is from her upcoming record, Prey/IV, scheduled to release in January 2022. Released today, the video features smoky visuals, chains and dead stares into the camera. The artist made a statement of the video: “Fair Game is spoken from the perspective of the abuser. It’s a song made of actual phrases that were used in repetition to gaslight me, to intentionally keep me confused and weakened. In those moments I was completely convinced they represented undeniable facts. Looking back on these words now they seem flimsy and are so obviously hiding the feelings of someone else, someone who’s only power is in hurting others. I hope I can help anyone listening to my music recognize the red flags of toxic relationships before they evolve into something worse, something that becomes embedded so deep it can transform you. Fair Game was cathartic for me to make, but also very difficult. I wrote it years ago, but couldn’t even listen to it again until recently. Now I dance along and smile.”
Pitchfork

Wave Your Moonlight Hat for the Snowfall Train

You’ll Never Get to Heaven’s lucid dream-pop rarely coalesces into recognizable shapes. “We are intuitively drawn to music that occupies a space between intimacy and distance,” says Chuck Blazevic, who shares the duo with his partner, the classically trained pianist, violinist, and vocalist Alice Hansen. Across four releases in just under a decade, the London, Ontario-based couple have developed a strain of ambient songcraft as instrumentally sophisticated as it is hazily mysterious. On Wave Your Moonlight Hat for the Snowfall Train, they replace the drum machine pulse of 2017’s Images with a shimmering, vaporous sound. Inspired by the beatless, delay-drenched free jazz arrangements of Phil Yost’s 1967 LP Bent City (whose closing song provides the new album’s title), this softly atmospheric cycle feels both tenderly tactile and forever out of reach.
rekkerd.org

Rock Drum N Bass 2 and Metal Monster by Tsunami Track Sounds

Loopmasters has released two new sample pack from the Tsunami Track Sounds label. Influenced by bands like Pendulum, The Qemists, and The Prodigy, Japan’s rock band The Game Shop from Osaka delivers Rock Drum N Bass Volume 2, a collection of raw recorded heavy distorted guitars that can rage up your DnB music.
