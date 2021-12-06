Medli’s Melodies: Riding the light rails

You’ll Never Get to Heaven’s lucid dream-pop rarely coalesces into recognizable shapes. “We are intuitively drawn to music that occupies a space between intimacy and distance,” says Chuck Blazevic, who shares the duo with his partner, the classically trained pianist, violinist, and vocalist Alice Hansen. Across four releases in just under a decade, the London, Ontario-based couple have developed a strain of ambient songcraft as instrumentally sophisticated as it is hazily mysterious. On Wave Your Moonlight Hat for the Snowfall Train, they replace the drum machine pulse of 2017’s Images with a shimmering, vaporous sound. Inspired by the beatless, delay-drenched free jazz arrangements of Phil Yost’s 1967 LP Bent City (whose closing song provides the new album’s title), this softly atmospheric cycle feels both tenderly tactile and forever out of reach.
