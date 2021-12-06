ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Correspondent, Warehouse, Sales Jobs; Referral, VOE Tools; Upcoming Events and Training

By by: Rob Chrisman
MortgageNewsDaily.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDo you smoke weed? Have you been vaccinated against COVID? Too early in the workweek for those questions? (Is it okay to ask if someone’s been vaccinated against polio?) Some questions aren’t, can’t be, shouldn’t be, are too politically charged to be, asked. We don’t want to need a lawyer to...

www.mortgagenewsdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
MortgageNewsDaily.com

Sales, Appraisal Jobs; Jumbo, Processing, Servicing, Warehouse Tools; Better.com's Woes

“Dear Santa: This year I would like a) a slim body, and b) a fat bank account. Don’t mix them up like you did last year.” Ah, if only we could turn back time. Better.com CEO Vishal Garg's apology letter to current employees has been leaked on Blind by a verified Better employee. (Blind is the anonymous professional social network where Garg accused some of the people he laid off of working "two hours a day.") Better.com certainly has grabbed its share of headlines, good and bad. Now some of Better.com execs are reportedly quitting. As the pandemic headlines drone on, and people continue to adjust their lifestyles to “the new norm,” homes that previously were used for vacations have become primary residences. As a lender, do you have a loan product for it? “Remote work capabilities, virtual schooling, and the urge to escape highly populated areas last year allowed many homeowners to retreat to vacation homes or motivated potential buyers to invest in a second property.” And jumbo investors will have to adjust to the new loan amounts. FHA? The Federal Government will now back mortgage loans of nearly $1 million, with the new ceiling loan limit for one-unit properties in most high-cost areas now $970,800, or 150% of $647,200. So a $5 million security may only have six or seven loans! available here and this week’s podcast is sponsored by Candor Technology. Today’s episode has an Interview with Scott Lindner, National Sales Director of Mortgage Lending at TD Bank, on residential construction demands.)
RETAIL
MortgageNewsDaily.com

Secondary, Broker, Non-QM, Disaster, Dashboard Tools; VA and FHA Changes; Jobless Claims!

Want to know who’s in trouble for what? The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) issued its Supervisory Highlights report yesterday, which “shines a light” on legal violations identified by the CFPB’s examinations in the first half of 2021 as well as prior CFPB supervisory findings that led to public enforcement actions in the first half of 2021. Here in San Diego at the California MBA’s Legal and Regulatory Compliance Conference, there are multiple topics of concern. For example, ActiveComply’s Melissa Thomas discussed the surprisingly large percentage of MLO media posts that have a compliance or brand reputation issue. (Melissa will be the co-host in tomorrow’s Rundown with Rich and Rob covering current events in the mortgage market for 45 minutes starting at 3PM ET: “The Rundown with Rich and Rob.”) One big topic is CRA requirements springing up for non-depository lenders, and another is consumer privacy: Stand out examples of impending laws come from Virginia in the form of the Virginia Consumer Data Protection Act and Colorado’s Colorado Privacy Act. Are you, as a lender, on top of each one of your vendor’s consumer privacy policies and if they’re meeting state & federal regulations? available here and this week’s podcast is sponsored by Candor Technology. Today’s episode has an interview with Anita Padilla on Take3Tech and building her own LOS.)
ECONOMY
MarketRealist

Social Security to Increase in 2022—Here's How Much You Will Get

Many retirees are just scraping by, even with social security payments. Younger generations wonder whether they will get social security benefits at all. In the meantime, the U.S. government has decided to increase social security payments in 2022 to help pad the burden of rapid inflation. Article continues below advertisement.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mortgage Insurance#Mortgage Brokers#Mortgage Loan#Referral#Voe Tools#Covid#Mbs#The Federal Reserve#Fhfa#Candor Technology
bigblueunbiased.com

Find Out if You’ll Get a Fourth Stimulus Check for Christmas.

Still has been update that when there will be time around Christmas then the wave of stimulus checks which will come around it will be including the payments from the other resources. And it will not be just the payments from the Federal government but also from other sources it...
CONGRESS
MarketWatch

Opinion: A couple who earns $220,000 a year with almost no debt thinks they never have enough — how can they see things differently?

I’d like to ask what my spouse and I should be thinking about and doing differently over the next decade before retirement. We are 53 years old and married. Our home is worth $450,000, with just under four years to pay off the mortgage, and we have a $20,000 car loan and zero credit card debt. We are trying to be aggressive with our investing and debt reduction, and while we make $220,000, we live on considerably less.
RELATIONSHIPS
austincountynewsonline.com

FDA Says It Now Needs 75 Years To Fully Release Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Data (up 20 years from a previous request)

The Food and Drug Administration is asking a judge to give it 75 years to produce data concerning the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine, up 20 years from a previous request. The agency, known as the FDA, told the court it can work faster than its previously proposed 500-pages-per-month-rate. But it also said there are over 59,000 more pages than mentioned in an earlier filing.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Jobs
AG Week

Jennie-O Turkey Store to close one plant and move to another Willmar, Minnesota, location

The news comes as Hormel reports double digit sales growth in every segment of the business in the fourth quarter. The release said that team members at the plant on Benson Avenue will transition to the Willmar Avenue plant, which is both newer and larger than the Benson Avenue location. Production that is currently done at the Benson Avenue plant will be consolidated into multiple Jennie-O plants.
WILLMAR, MN
BoardingArea

Last Batch of Stimulus Money Going Out Next Week – Here is Who Gets It and What to Know

The last batch of stimulus money for 2021 will be going out next week. Here is who will be getting it and what you should know about this money. The last batch of stimulus money is about to go out next week which means billions of dollars will be going into people’s bank accounts and some of it heading through the mail by check. Here is who gets this money and what you should know about it.
INCOME TAX
MortgageNewsDaily.com

Negative Equity Reaches 12-year Low

On Wednesday CoreLogic reported that prices in October were up 18 percent on an annual basis, the highest level in more than 45 years and identical to the gain in September. On Thursday, the company put those gains in perspective. That perspective, contained in its Homeowner Equity Report, is a...
MARKETS
Fortune

These five markets are poised to see home prices fall in 2022

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Home prices in October showed the biggest 12-month gain in 45 years, but for some cities, the end is nigh. The latest CoreLogic Home Price Index (HPI) shows the housing market was still in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy