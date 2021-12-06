Correspondent, Warehouse, Sales Jobs; Referral, VOE Tools; Upcoming Events and Training

“Dear Santa: This year I would like a) a slim body, and b) a fat bank account. Don’t mix them up like you did last year.” Ah, if only we could turn back time. Better.com CEO Vishal Garg's apology letter to current employees has been leaked on Blind by a verified Better employee. (Blind is the anonymous professional social network where Garg accused some of the people he laid off of working "two hours a day.") Better.com certainly has grabbed its share of headlines, good and bad. Now some of Better.com execs are reportedly quitting. As the pandemic headlines drone on, and people continue to adjust their lifestyles to “the new norm,” homes that previously were used for vacations have become primary residences. As a lender, do you have a loan product for it? “Remote work capabilities, virtual schooling, and the urge to escape highly populated areas last year allowed many homeowners to retreat to vacation homes or motivated potential buyers to invest in a second property.” And jumbo investors will have to adjust to the new loan amounts. FHA? The Federal Government will now back mortgage loans of nearly $1 million, with the new ceiling loan limit for one-unit properties in most high-cost areas now $970,800, or 150% of $647,200. So a $5 million security may only have six or seven loans! available here and this week’s podcast is sponsored by Candor Technology. Today’s episode has an Interview with Scott Lindner, National Sales Director of Mortgage Lending at TD Bank, on residential construction demands.)

