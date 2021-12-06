ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More Lineup Changes On The Horizon For New York Knicks?

By Kenneth Teape
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The New York Knicks are under the .500 mark for the first time this NBA season following their loss to the Denver Nuggets on Saturday afternoon. Their effort level defensively has been non-existent in recent games but they have had trouble on that end of the court the entire...

FanSided

New York Knicks win over Hawks a reminder of their long-term outlook

The New York Knicks had to have this game. Coming off of a blowout loss to the Phoenix Suns (who are now winners of 15 straight) the Knicks went to Atlanta to face the other hottest team in the NBA. The Knicks, who were just a game above .500, were preparing to play the red hot Hawks, followed by the Brooklyn Nets and the Chicago Bulls.
NBA
FanSided

Grading the New York Knicks offseason moves so far

The New York Knicks overachieved last season, winning 41 of 72 games and making a postseason berth for the first time in eight years. Yes, they made it to the playoffs, but the front office knows getting eliminated in a first-round slobber knocker will not cut it for this fan base.
NBA
elitesportsny.com

New York Knicks Player of the Week: Evan Fournier returns in style

The New York Knicks got a much-needed good week out of Evan Fournier. Last week, Evan Fournier finally got it. No, seriously. After a lengthy scoring dip where he looked lost in Madison Square Garden’s lights, Fournier remembered how to play basketball. Okay, okay. Fine. The lingering tryptophan high and/or...
NBA
lineups.com

New York Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets 11/30/21: Starting Lineups, Matchup Preview, Betting Odds, Live Stream

New York Knicks vs. Brooklyn Nets Matchup Preview (11/30/21) The Brooklyn Nets (14-6) will be looking to bounce back against the New York Knicks (11-9) after a disappointing loss at home to the Phoenix Suns. Brooklyn kept the score relatively close but never was able to capitalize. James Harden had a rough game with seven turnovers but should have a better fortune against the New York Knicks, who have looked nothing like they did on defense compared to last season. The Knicks had a solid start to the season but have since faltered on both ends of the floor. Julius Randle has taken a step backward this year in most statistical categories. At the same time, R.J. Barrett showed some significant promise but quickly returned to usual form, and the Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier experiment could not be going a whole lot worse. In regards to Walker, Tom Thibodeau just stated this week that he would not be in the rotation, which further complicates things in New York. The Nets have had the exact opposite experience as New York. They started slow but then seemed to find a groove, mainly due to the terrific play of Kevin Durant. Durant is right back in the MVP conversation with Steph Curry and Nikola Jokic as the two other likely frontrunners. While Brooklyn has not been terrific at home as of recent, it should be able to pull out a win against a struggling Knicks squad.
NBA
elitesportsny.com

ESNY’s State of the New York Knicks: Reset, Refocus

The New York Knicks are primed to play great basketball. It wasn’t the start they imagined, but it’s the start the New York Knicks have. 11-10, seventh in the Eastern Conference, fresh off a tough loss to the pesky rival Brooklyn Nets. In years past, we’d be wringing our hands and bracing for the worst.
NBA
FanSided

New York Knicks fans, please stop hating on Julius Randle

Too many New York Knicks fans have gone back to their old ways of slandering Julius Randle and wanting him traded after his recent slump. I’m here to say: Knicks Fans, please stop hating on Julius Randle. The day I’m writing this, November 29th happens to be Randle’s 27th birthday,...
NBA
FanSided

New York Knicks: Player grades through first 1/4 of the season

The New York Knicks have passed the quarter mark of the NBA season. In what has already been a rollercoaster of a year, the Knicks find themselves in the middle of the Eastern Conference playoff picture. While NY has seemed to regain their footing as they look to keep improving,...
NBA
abc7ny.com

New York Knicks searching for identity amid 3-game skid

NEW YORK -- After the New York Knicks lost their third straight game, and for the fourth time in their last five, against the Denver Nuggets Saturday afternoon, All-Star forward Julius Randle said it's up to him and his teammates to decide what kind of season they want to have.
NBA
yourstephenvilletx.com

Denver Nuggets at New York Knicks odds, picks and predictions

The Denver Nuggets (10-11) travel to Madison Square Garden Saturday to take on the New York Knicks (11-11). Tip-off is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Nuggets vs. Knicks odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets. The Nuggets kicked off a...
NBA
Yardbarker

Knicks And Bulls Starting Lineups

The New York Knicks and Chicago Bulls have announced their starting lineups. View the original article to see embedded media. The New York Knicks are hosting the Chicago Bulls at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Thursday evening. For the game, both teams have announced their starting lineups.
NBA
Yardbarker

Zach LaVine's Status For Chicago Bulls-New York Knicks Game

Zach LaVine will play in the game between the Chicago Bulls and New York Knicks game on Thursday night. View the original article to see embedded media. The Chicago Bulls will have All-Star shooting guard Zach LaVine in the starting lineup when they play the New York Knicks in New York City at Madison Square Garden on Thursday evening.
NBA
FanSided

The New York Knicks need to give Obi Toppin more minutes

The New York Knicks need to give Obi Toppin more minutes, plain and simple. Toppin has been one of the best players on the Knicks for the last month, and it does not make any sense that he plays as little as he does. Toppin averaged 15 minutes per game...
NBA
thednvr.com

Grades: Nikola Jokić Dismantles the New York Knicks

“We’re going to have a stable on the road from now on.” Michael Malone Nikola Jokić – A+ The Denver Nuggets had a Friday night to themselves in New York City. Jokić took the opportunity to visit Meadowlands Racing in East Rutherford, NJ. He spent time with the horses, met the drivers, and even gave an effusive interview. Perhaps the…
NBA
