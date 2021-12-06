More Lineup Changes On The Horizon For New York Knicks?

New York Knicks vs. Brooklyn Nets Matchup Preview (11/30/21) The Brooklyn Nets (14-6) will be looking to bounce back against the New York Knicks (11-9) after a disappointing loss at home to the Phoenix Suns. Brooklyn kept the score relatively close but never was able to capitalize. James Harden had a rough game with seven turnovers but should have a better fortune against the New York Knicks, who have looked nothing like they did on defense compared to last season. The Knicks had a solid start to the season but have since faltered on both ends of the floor. Julius Randle has taken a step backward this year in most statistical categories. At the same time, R.J. Barrett showed some significant promise but quickly returned to usual form, and the Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier experiment could not be going a whole lot worse. In regards to Walker, Tom Thibodeau just stated this week that he would not be in the rotation, which further complicates things in New York. The Nets have had the exact opposite experience as New York. They started slow but then seemed to find a groove, mainly due to the terrific play of Kevin Durant. Durant is right back in the MVP conversation with Steph Curry and Nikola Jokic as the two other likely frontrunners. While Brooklyn has not been terrific at home as of recent, it should be able to pull out a win against a struggling Knicks squad.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO