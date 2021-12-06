ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Steelers lineman John Leglue seizes his opportunity against the Ravens

By Brian Batko
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Leglue has been in the NFL since 2019, but it wasn’t until last Sunday in Cincinnati that he got to dress for his first NFL game. He had bounced between the Packers, Broncos and Saints for his first two NFL seasons, getting signed to Packers’ active roster once but never...

