Steelers lineman John Leglue seizes his opportunity against the Ravens

Browns’ RT Jack Conklin is ready to get back on the field after suffering a broken elbow just a few weeks earlier. “I’m pumped to be back out there and ready to get rolling,” Conklin said, via Scott Petrak of BrownsZone.com. “Definitely was worried about it and luckily it wasn’t a season-ending injury or anything like that. Never want to get hurt and be out, but happy it was short-term and able to get back out here. When you’re on the ground and your arm’s facing the opposite direction, it’s a little nerve-wracking. I’m used to the brace. The way they make this stuff now, it’s pretty comfortable. It’s not slowing me down. It’s just there to help protect it. I think I could even play without it if I wanted to, but I want to keep it on, just to keep it safe.”

