ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Roche completes repurchase of 53.3M shares from Novartis

By Jonathan M Block
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY +0.5%) has completed a repurchase of 53,309,000 of its shares held by Novartis (NVS +0.9%). "On the basis of...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seeking Alpha

Crypto 1 Acquisition prices IPO of 20M units at $10

Crypto 1 Acquisition (NASDAQ:DAOOU) has priced its initial public offering of 20M units at $10/unit. The units began trading yesterday the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol (DAOOU). Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and three-quarters of one full redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Is XPeng Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold After Strong November Delivery Report?

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is one of China's leading and most technologically advanced pure-play new electric vehicles (NEV) makers. XPeng has consistently been playing second fiddle to its arch-rival NIO Inc. (NIO). However, XPeng showed its leadership ambitions recently as it overtook NIO as the leading pure-play NEV maker in YTD deliveries as of November'21.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Becton Dickinson cut to Neutral at Piper on 'lack of catalysts'

Piper Sandler analyst Jason Bednar has downgraded Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) to Neutral from Overweight with a price target (PT) of $260, down from $285. Shares down 1.3% premarket at $247.05. The analyst sees a lack of catalysts for shares over at least the next six months along with "nagging uncertainty"...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Novartis#Nvs#Omicron#Covid 19#Roche Board
Seeking Alpha

Amgen Deserves To Be An Anchor Stock For Biotech Investors

Amgen Inc. (AMGN) is a biotech company developing therapeutics for multiple diseases globally. The company focuses on inflammation, oncology, hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, and neuroscience. AMGN distributes its therapeutics through D2C channels and wholesale distributors. AMGN has 58 programs in its pipeline, with 34 in phase 3/4 clinical stage....
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Cingulate slips over 25% on trading debut

The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Cingulate (CING) opened below its initial public offering price on Wednesday in its first trading session. Following the IPO priced at $6.00 apiece, the shares opened at $5.00 at about 11:09 AM ET, down ~16.7% to quickly close at $4.41 by 11:19 AM ET standing ~26.5% below the initial public offering price.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
etfdailynews.com

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Downgraded by BNP Paribas

NVS has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Novartis from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a neutral rating and set a $85.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Novartis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.75.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

HealthEquity continues slide, down 22% following Q3 2021 earnings

Shares of HealthEquity (HQY -22.4%) are continuing their decline in afternoon trading after reporting disappointing Q3 2021 earnings this morning. An updated fiscal year 2021 (ending Jan. 31, 2022) outlook provided by the company also lagged consensus. The results led to a slow of analyst downgrades and price cuts. Raymond...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Conagra Looks Oversold

Conagra (CAG) is trading near its 52-week low, having declined 18% from the YTD high close of $38.92 on June 4, 2021. As a packaged food producer, CAG faces headwinds from labor shortages, supply chain disruptions, and inflation. While Conagra can raise prices to offset higher costs, there tends to be a time lag between when a company starts to pay more for inputs and when the company institutes higher prices. Conagra will report FY Q2 earnings on January 6, 2022. With earnings in the first week of trading in the new year, and with the share price in the low range of values over the past year, this seems like a good time to have a look at CAG.
STOCKS
rubbernews.com

Trelleborg plans share-repurchase program, eyeing mergers, acquisitions

TRELLEBORG, Sweden—Trelleborg Group has revamped its portfolio and is now eyeing growth through mergers and acquisitions as well as investment in "high potential" segments. Through M&As, increasing global its footprint and "speedboat accelerating" growth in certain segments, the Swedish polymer group aims to increase sales by 5-8 percent, said Chief Financial Officer Fredrik Nilsson.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Eastman announces $500 million share repurchase plan

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) entered an accelerated share repurchase agreement with Barclays Bank and Royal Bank of Canada to repurchase $500 million shares. The ASR is in addition to previously planned repurchases, and the Company is now targeting $1 billion of repurchases in 2021. The Company also announced that its Board...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Sunlands Technology announces $15M share repurchase program

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) announces that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program up to $15M of its Class A ordinary shares in the form of American depositary shares over the next 24 months. "The share repurchase program reflects the strength of our capital position and confidence...
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Magnolia Oil & Gas: Share Repurchases May Not Add Value At Current Share Price

Magnolia may generate close to $500 million in positive cash flow in 2022 at $65 WTI oil. Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY) may still be able to generate close to $500 million in positive cash flow in 2022 despite WTI oil strip prices declining to around $65. It also had $245 million in cash on hand (and $400 million in notes due 2026) at the end of Q3 2021, so it should have plenty of cash to decide what to do with.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
42K+
Post
370K+
Views
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy