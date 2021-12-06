ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

‘Unlucky group’: CEO lays off 900 people during Zoom call; video shared online

By Nexstar Media Wire, Darcie Loreno
WTAJ
WTAJ
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QHROu_0dFQSTEU00

( WJW ) — Video being shared online shows the CEO of an online mortgage company firing nearly 900 employees during a Zoom call.

Better.com CEO Vishal Garg made the announcement Wednesday from a desk in the video, which has been shared online.

“I come to you with not great news,” he began. “The market has changed, as you know. And we have to move with it in order to survive so that, hopefully, we can continue to thrive and deliver on our mission.”

Substitute teacher ‘relieved of duty’ after singing Britney Spears song on karaoke machine in class

He said he made the decision himself to cut about 15% of the company’s employees and that it was “really, really challenging.” He said it’s the second time in his career he’s made such a decision.

“The last time I did it, I cried,” He said. “This time I hope to be stronger.”

He added, “If you’re on this call, you are part of the unlucky group being laid off. Your employment here is terminated effective immediately.”

He continued by saying employees could expect an email from HR regarding benefits and severance.

Restaurant apologizes after denying service to 3 officers who made staff ‘uncomfortable’

In a statement to SFGATE, CFO Kevin Ryan said having to lay off workers is “gut-wrenching.”

“However, a fortress balance sheet and a reduced and focused workforce together set us up to play offense going into a radically evolving homeownership market,” he said in the statement.

This is not the first time Garg has been involved in controversy at the venture-backed online mortgage lender.

In an email obtained by Forbes last year that was sent to staff, he wrote, “You are TOO DAMN SLOW. You are a bunch of DUMB DOLPHINS… SO STOP IT. STOP IT. STOP IT RIGHT NOW. YOU ARE EMBARRASSING ME.”

SFGATE.com reported that Better.com is valued at $7 billion.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
erienewsnow.com

3 Better.com executives resign after CEO lays off 900 over Zoom

Days after Better.com's CEO unceremoniously fired 900 people over Zoom, several executives are handing in their resignation letters. Three of the companies top communications executives -- Tanya Gillogley, head of public relations, Melanie Hahn, head of public relations, and Patrick Lenihan, VP of communications -- all resigned, according to multiple media reports.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Better.com CEO apologizes for mass layoffs over Zoom

Better.com founder and CEO Vishal Garg has issued an apology to the online mortgage lender's remaining staff amid swift backlash for his controversial decision to lay off about 900 employees, or about 15% of its workforce, over a Zoom call. "I failed to show the appropriate amount of respect and...
BUSINESS
The Guardian

Better.com boss apologises for firing 900 staff on Zoom call

The chief executive of a US mortgage company who fired 900 employees on a Zoom call has apologised for failing to show “respect and appreciation” for the staff he sacked. The founder and chief executive of better.com, Vishal Garg, expressed contrition in a message (pdf) posted on his company’s website.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Britney Spears
iheart.com

Company Fires 900 People Over Zoom

If you’re looking for an example of the worst possible way to terminate employees, look no further than the CEO of personal loan company Better.com. He used a company Zoom meeting to inform 900 employees that they were all being fired, effective immediately. Better.com is worth an estimated $8 billion,...
BUSINESS
BBC

Boss says sorry for 'blundered' Zoom firing of 900 staff

The boss of a US mortgage company, who fired hundreds of his staff in a Zoom meeting has said he is "deeply sorry" for the way the lay-offs were handled. The sackings were necessary said Vishal Garg, but he accepted he had "blundered the execution" and "embarrassed" them. "I failed...
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

Twitter acquires Slack-like company Quill to improve messaging tools

(Reuters) – Twitter Inc said on Tuesday it acquired Slack competitor Quill to help the social networking company improve its own messaging tools. The acquisition comes as Twitter recently named a new chief executive Parag Agrawal to replace co-founder Jack Dorsey, who stepped down from the top role last week. Agrawal, who had served as chief technology officer, is expected to bring a greater focus on engineering to the company.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#Lay Off#Wjw#Better Com#Sfgate#The Wtaj Newsletter
techacrobat.com

900 workers have been fired in three-minute Zoom call by Better.com boss

One of the most terrible things that can happen to someone is getting kicked out of a job. However, can you imagine the feeling of that person who has lost his job just before vacation together with 900 other people and being informed it through Zoom? Well, yes, this is the way that the CEO of mortgage firm Better.com Vishal Garg has been adopted. He informed its staff that they wouldn’t be having a very merry Christmas.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
kfrxfm.com

CEO Lays Off 900 Employees In Abrupt Video Call

Side view of a sad man with a hand on the head sitting on a couch in the living room at home. About 900 employees of digital mortgage company Better.com learned they had been fired in an abruptly scheduled, three-minute group Zoom call. A recording of the December 1st meeting...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
localmemphis.com

Reports: CEO fires 900 employees over Zoom call, viral video shows

NEW YORK — The holidays just got a lot harder for about 900 employees who were laid off by their boss last week via Zoom, according to multiple reports. The announcement, made by Better.com CEO Vishal Garg, has gone viral on multiple social media platforms, including YouTube. The video, which...
BUSINESS
theregister.com

Tech Bro CEO lays off 900 people in Zoom call and makes himself the victim

Video Managing a business during the plague years has been tough for many, but one plucky CEO has found a clever and efficient way to execute such an unpleasant task: fire 900 workers at once in a Zoom meeting. In an exercise completely devoid of sensitivity, Better.com CEO Vish Garg...
ECONOMY
nbcboston.com

Better.com CEO Lays Off 900 Employees During Pre-Holiday Zoom Call

About 900 employees of digital mortgage company Better.com learned they had been laid off in an abruptly-scheduled, three-minute group Zoom call just weeks before Christmas. "We are laying off about 15 percent of the company for a number of reasons — the market efficiency and performances, and productivity," CEO Vishal Garg said during the Dec. 1 meeting, according to a recording of the call posted to TikTok. He told employees the decision to let them go was "challenging."
BUSINESS
WTAJ

WTAJ

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy