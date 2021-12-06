ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UVI Orchestral Suite 40% OFF for limited time only, on sale for $119 USD

Cover picture for the articleUVI has launched a sale on Orchestral Suite, the virtual instrument collection that delivers a full orchestra with pristine sound quality and ease of use. Orchestral Suite gives you access to over...

Get 83% off Riffendium Bundle by Audiofier, on sale for $99.99 USD

Audio Plugin Deals is offering a 83% discount the Riffendium Bundle by Audiofier as part of its Black Lightening Deals promotion. The bundle features a collection of three Kontakt instrument libraries, which allow you to randomize loop slices to create totally different guitar performances and includes a convolver effect with taylor-made impulses that will enhance and/or mutate the sound into something totally different.
Aviram Arabic Strings sample library for Kontakt on sale at 65% OFF

Aviram Dayan Production has announced a promotion on the Aviram Arabic Strings instrument library for Kontakt, offering a 65% discount for a limited time. Aviram Arabic Strings is a large collection of eastern samples are perfect for situations when you need that genuine eastern flavor in your compositions. Weighing in...
Trinity Drums cinematic instrument by Sonuscore on sale at 93% OFF

Sonuscore has launched a 48-hour sale on the Trinity Drums instrument library for Kontakt, offering over 90% off on the collection of 100+ rhythmic themes and more than 500 variations and single hits. TRINITY DRUMS is a powerful collection of cinematic and modern grooves combined in a flexible, innovative virtual...
Majestic Beatmaker Bundle: 12 sample packs for $20 USD

ADSR Sounds has launched a sale on a bundle featuring 63 construction kits geared towards Trap and Hip Hop music production. The Majestic Beatmaker Bundle by Godlike Loops is offering at over 92% off the regular price for a limited time. The bundle includes Godlike Melodies, Rapstar Guitar Beats, Drill...
Analog Orchestra sound pack for Ultra Analog VA-3 & AAS Player by Cipryan Bot

Applied Acoustics Systems has launched a new title in the Sound Pack series. Analog Orchestra for the free AAS Player plugin and Ultra Analog VA-3 analog synthesizer features 128 presets by Cipryan Bot, a Romanian music producer who collaborated with labels such as Armada Music, Magic Island, and Solaris Recordings for original tracks and remixes.
Soundiron Frendo instrument library for Kontakt on sale at 25% OFF

Plugin Boutique has launched an exclusive sale on Soundiron’s Frendo, a Kontakt library featuring the sounds of a custom-built instrument. Soundiron created this monster by stringing bailing wire around and through steel plates and bolts, over galvanized steel piping and across wood planks. It was meant to suffer. You can help by mistreating it in horrible ways with screwdrivers, bows, drum sticks, mallets and fingers. The instrument holds a vast amount of otherworldly sounds, which is ideal for composers looking for new disturbing, horror-like textures for their scores.
Dark Vibes Guitar Pack by Beast Samples on sale at 78% OFF

Audio Plugin Deals has launched a sale on a collection of 41 electric guitar loops by Beast Samples. The Dark Vibes Guitar Pack is inspired by the scent of darkness to express deeply hidden feelings. The essence of Dark Vibes Guitars is to trigger an inner quest through pure and...
Subversive cyberpunk soundset for u-he Repro on sale at 30% OFF

PulseSetter-Sounds has announced a promotion on the Subversive soundset, offering a discount on the cinematic collection of 200 patches for the Repro-1 and Repro-5 software synthesizers by u-he through the end of the month. Subversive is a soundset for U-he’s Repro-1 and Repro-5 that contains 200 patches of modern vintage...
Drummunition bundle by Modern Producers on sale at 91% OFF

Audio Plugin Deals has launched a two-week promotion on a bundle of 12 best-selling drum kits and drum loops packs by Modern Producers. The Drummunition Bundle features thousands of drum one shots and samples by the producers behind Hip Hop legends like Vinnie Paz, Tech N9ne, 50 cent, Wu-Tang Clan & many more.
Sold Out: Presets Bundle 2021 by D-Fused Sounds on sale at 90% OFF

ADSR Sounds has launched a promotion on the Sold Out: Presets Bundle 2021, a huge value bundle featuring 20 sound libraries for Omnisphere, Sylenth1, Serum, Spire, Massive, Diva, Ableton, and more. “Sold Out:Presets Bundle 2021” is a gigantic collection of over 1800 total files including preset for some of the...
Save 75% on reMIDI MIDI sampler plugin by SongWish, on sale for $19.99 USD

Audio Plugin Deals has launched a sale on the reMIDI 2 MIDI effect plugin that samples musical notes from MIDI files and allows you to quickly find, chop, key shift and time-stretch samples and map them to a controller. reMIDI (pronounced ‘remedy’) is not another music theory MIDI effect plugin....
Linda RockStack amplifier plugin by Audified on sale for $25 USD

Plugin Boutique has launched a promotion on the Linda RockStack, offering nearly 50% off on the 3-channel guitar software amplifier and cabinet including chorus and delay effects. As an experienced musician, mixing and mastering engineer, and programmer, Martin Linda exactly knows how he wants his guitars to sound to fit...
Waves Audio Vocal Production Bundle on sale for $99.99 USD

Waves Audio has announced a 24-hour promotion on the Vocal Production Bundle, offering a deep discount on the collection of vocal plugins. The bundle includes Waves Tune Real-Time, Vocal Rider, Vocal Bender, OVox Vocal ReSynthesis, Renaissance Vox, and 10 more plugins. Get the best-sounding tools to produce your vocal tracks....
Free Foundsound Percussion Hits sample pack by Blind Audio

Blind Audio has added a new sample pack to its collection of free downloads available to subscribers of its mailing list. Free Foundsound Percussion Hits features a collection of hits taken from various objects, including pencils, keys, pots, weights, tableware, toys, and more. Previous giveaway packs Free Analog Synth Shots...
SampleScience releases Lo-Fi VaporTones virtual instrument

SampleScience has announced a new virtual instrument featuring a collection of sounds for lo-fi, vaporwave, chillwave, synthwave, and retrowave music production. Each sound in Lo-Fi VaporTones has a distinctive lo-fi tone reminiscent of VHS and audio cassettes sound degradation. It’s the perfect collection for music producers who wants to add...
Retro Funk and Dub To Jungle sample packs by Renegade Audio

Renegade Audio’s latest sample pack brings the sounds of Bootsy & P-Funk, The O’Jays, Shaft’s orchestral stylings, JB Funk grooves, Stevie Wonder dirty clavinet, Gap Band & Tom Tom Club grooves along with classic early Hip-hop breaks. The Retro Funk sample pack takes inspiration from the legends...
Save 71% on Pro Percussion Bundle by Image Sounds

Audio Plugin Deals has launched a promotion on the Pro Percussion Bundle by Image Sounds, a huge 29GB collection of samples of over 40 percussion instruments. If you’re looking for professional percussion loops, this collection of grooves and fills is sure to inspire you. Recorded in multitrack format & high audio quality, the punchy yet open-sounding percussion samples come in a variety of tempos, styles, and bar lengths and form the basis for each track.
Björk Orchestral

For her first-ever live show in Miami, Icelandic avant-pop goddess Björk will be backed by a 32-piece orchestra who will join her in a mesmerizing performance of original acoustic arrangements of her works at the Knight Concert Hall. Presented as a limited collaboration between local electronic heavy-hitters III Points music festival and Club Space with The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, the special performance will be conducted by Bjarni Frímann Bjarnason.
Delectable Records Label Sampler 7: 100 samples for $1 USD

Loopmasters has launched a brand new taster pack featuring a collection of samples from the Delectable Records sample catalog. Sampler 7 offers up 100 essential handpicked loops and building blocks from 20 current titles. Keep the creative juices flowin with Delectable Records! This Label Sampler is an interesting selection for...
On The House: The New Hybrid Rhythms by 8Dio now FREE!

8Dio Productions has announced a new gift as part of its 25 Days of Christmas promotion. Featuring a collection of over 950 epic and cinematic contemporary hybrid grooves in an advanced Kontakt instrument that allows you to mix between 10 grooves at time, The New Hybrid Rhythms is now available as a free download.
