UVI Orchestral Suite 40% OFF for limited time only, on sale for $119 USD

Plugin Boutique has launched an exclusive sale on Soundiron’s Frendo, a Kontakt library featuring the sounds of a custom-built instrument. Soundiron created this monster by stringing bailing wire around and through steel plates and bolts, over galvanized steel piping and across wood planks. It was meant to suffer. You can help by mistreating it in horrible ways with screwdrivers, bows, drum sticks, mallets and fingers. The instrument holds a vast amount of otherworldly sounds, which is ideal for composers looking for new disturbing, horror-like textures for their scores.

