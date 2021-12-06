Zendaya sparkles in spider web earrings on red carpet

Zendaya shined, sparkled and turned heads during this weekend's photocall for " Spider-Man: No Way Home ."

Totally aligned with the theme of the upcoming film, the actress wore spider web-shaped drop earrings. She also wore a dazzling ensemble from Alexander McQueen's Spring/Summer 2022 collection, including an oversized grey double-breasted wool jacket that featured embellished raindrop-like crystals paired with embroidered thigh-high Arc boots.

Along with co-star Tom Holland , Zendaya was all smiles as she posed on the red carpet wearing her mesmerizing McQueen outfit.

Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images - PHOTO: Zendaya and Tom Holland attend a photocall for "Spiderman: No Way Home" at The Old Sessions House on Dec. 05, 2021, in London.

Zendaya's latest look comes shortly after she wore another Spider-Man-inspired gown during a photocall in Paris.

The "Dune" star wore a black gown that included gold spine detailing down the backline. The hard-to-miss dress is from Roberto Cavalli's Fall/Winter 2000 collection and was re-edited by Fausto Puglisi.

The brand shared a closer look at the back detail of the dress on Instagram , and shared that it was linked by micro golden chains.

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" is slated to release on Dec. 17.