Cut your own Christmas tree on National Forest lands

Think Green this Holiday Season with a Real Christmas Tree!. Our plant pick of the week is very simple.It’s the LIVE ‘Cut’ Christmas Tree.Ah-h-h-h, the smell of a fresh cut Christmas tree; it’s the only way to go for the Holidays. There are many different types to choose from, including White Pine ( long soft needles and dense branches), Black Hills Spruce( shorter stiff needles), Balsam Fir (the original Christmas tree, fragrant softer short needles), Canaan Fir, Douglas Fir (sweetly fragrant soft flexible needles), and the 2 most popular cut Christmas trees, the Scotch Pine (longest lasting medium length needles and stiff branching for those heavier ornaments),and Fraser Fir (fragrantsoft blue green needles, good branching habit for ornaments).Choosing a tree becomes personal taste and likes. So, why should you choose live vs artificial?Please, keep reading!

GARDENING ・ 13 DAYS AGO