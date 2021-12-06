The Captain is a quirky pixel-art sci-fi point and click adventure worth your time

"When I'm done with you, no one will remember who you are." Retro Video Pictures has debuted a trailer for Forgotten Trash, a wacky 80s throwback indie creation made by filmmaker Brandon Espana. A film graduate stumbles across an alien in the woods who convinces him to help with an intergalactic television show. In it, the alien travels from planet to planet torturing and killing its inhabitants. Rather than adding digital effects, Espana shot the movie on a MiniDV camcorder then transferred it to VHS to get the grainy visuals. It plays like a genuine relic rather than a pastiche of tongue-in-cheek nostalgia. "I wasn't trying to make something self-referential," he explains. "It was always intended to be a straightforward, low-budget genre movie that draws influence from '70s and early '80s regional horror." The indie film stars Connor McDonald and Steve Kasan. "Clocking in at just shy of an hour, Forgotten Trash is a brisk throwback to the halcyon days of VHS." Accompanied by the ghastly short The Apparition & Ms. Delware. Take a look.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO