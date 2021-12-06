ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

The Captain is a quirky pixel-art sci-fi point and click adventure worth your time

GamingOnLinux
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSwedish duo Sysiac Games and Tomorrow Corporation have released The Captain, a quirky comedy sci-fi point and click adventure with pixel-art visuals and it's a lot of fun. Note: personal purchase. At the beginning of a war, you end up getting lost in a distant part of space, far...

www.gamingonlinux.com

TrendHunter.com

Cubic Sci-Fi Advent Calendars

The Star Trek Borg Cube Advent Calendar is an ominous, sci-fi-inspired way for avid fans of the series to count down the days to Christmas. The calendar includes a total of 24 high-quality collectibles all themed with Star Trek in mind from Eaglemoss including socks, drink coasters, an espresso cup and a variety of additional pieces. The cubic calendar will slide out to reveal a series of numbered cubes that contain the various collectibles and could even be placed on display after being opened thanks to its Borg Cube-inspired design.
LIFESTYLE
psu.com

Beyond A Steel Sky Review (PS4) – A Thoroughly Absorbing And Compelling Sci-fi Adventure

Beyond A Steel Sky PS4 Review Twenty six years after the highly lauded point and click sci-fi adventure Beneath a Steel Sky was released on PC and the Commodore Amiga, the same team have reunited for the sequel Beyond a Steel Sky. Featuring the same lead character Robert Foster, and set in the same dystopian Australia of the future, the new story concerns our protagonist’s search for a missing boy abducted from the desert wastelands around Union City which leads him into the metropolis to uncover the truth. Visually, the cel-shaded 3D world bears little resemblance to the original 2D game from 1994, but has the gameplay moved on enough to make it a worthy successor for this generation of gamers?
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

Point and Click Adventure ‘Detective Di: The Silk Rose Murders’ Releasing for Xbox and Switch Later This Month; New Trailer

Developer Nupixo Games and publisher Reddeer Games have announced that their point and click adventure title, Detective Di: The Silk Rose Murders, will be arriving on consoles later this month. Throughout this game, players control detective Di Renjie as he learns about Sherlock Holmes and Jack the Ripper in ancient China via the murders of several young women.
VIDEO GAMES
TrendHunter.com

Sci-Fi Film-Inspired Timepieces

Avid fans of The Matrix movie franchise who are gearing up for the next installment are likely to welcome the announcement of the Hamilton PSR MTX watch as a way to enhance their style with a touch of cinema-inspired prowess. The timepiece is paired with a green LCD and OLED...
LIFESTYLE
totalgamingaddicts.com

Chorus Review: A Sublime Sci-Fi Space Shooter

Chorus is an innovative new IP that breathes life into the space-combat shooter genre. Platforms: PS4/5, Xbox One/Series X|S, Windows PC (Steam and Epic), Stadia, Luna. Chorus drew heads and garnered much praise when it was showcased last year, but since then there hasn’t been much fanfare surrounding its launch. There really should have been – We here at Total Gaming Addicts are big fans of Deep Silver’s games, and Chorus, developed by Fishlabs, has impressed us all with its wonderfully unique and original game design alongside a gripping space redemption adventure story.
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

Film Noir and Sci-Fi Converge in Timothy vs the Aliens

Timothy as a name doesn’t exactly scream potential gangster. But nevertheless, Timothy has a big problem to deal with, and I can’t imagine an alien invasion would have been high of his list of likely things to happen today. Load up your tommy gun and head to Little Fish City: Timothy vs the Aliens is available to download today on Xbox.
VIDEO GAMES
egmnow.com

Sci-fi space shooter Chorus gets a launch trailer

Deep Silver has released a new trailer for Fishlabs’ sci-fi space opera shooter Chorus to celebrate the game’s launch. The game follows the story of Nara, the Circle’s deadliest warrior and now their most wanted fugitive, who sets off on a mission to destroy the cult that created her. Players can explore ancient temples and engage in zero-g combat alongside Nara’s sentient ship Forsaken as they hunt down The Great Prophet, the mysterious ruler of the Circle.
VIDEO GAMES
Telegraph

Halo Infinite campaign review: a dazzling ballet of sci-fi action

Halo Infinite's grappleshot is a small marvel. Attached to our hero Master Chief's sizeable wrist, you can spit out its rope to attach to surfaces or bad guys and catapult the armour-plated super-soldier at a fair velocity. In battle it is a joy, barrelling towards hooked enemies before smacking them in the teeth, desperately flying out of danger as the warning sounds of your depleted shield ring out, before swinging out from behind cover, shotgun in hand, to rejoin the chaos.
VIDEO GAMES
GamingOnLinux

The amusing Rain on Your Parade to get a DLC on December 15

Rain on Your Parade is a little gem that released back in April, a game where you fly around as a little cloud and mess things up for everyone and now it's set for an expansion. The unimaginatively named "Rain on Your Parade DLC: New Levels and Features!" will release...
VIDEO GAMES
GamingOnLinux

Merging a roguelike with monster catching, Siralim Ultimate is out now

With thousands of unique creatures, plenty of dungeons to explore and roguelike mechanics, Siralim Ultimate definitely looks like a game you can spend a lot of time with and enjoy. A game that the developer says is a bit like "Pokemon meets Diablo, or more accurately, Dragon Warrior Monsters meets Path of Exile".
VIDEO GAMES
pocketgamer.com

Top 25 best point-and-click adventure games on Android phones and tablets

If you're unfamiliar with the point-and-click adventure genre's origins, we should probably break things down for you. The point-and-click part relates to the genre's PC origins, where mouse control was the order of the day. In a point-and-click adventure, you're literally pointing your mouse and clicking on largely static scenes to interact with puzzles.
VIDEO GAMES
GamingOnLinux

Where Birds Go to Sleep is an upcoming narrative adventure with a striking painted style

Do you like visual-novel styled narrative adventures? Where Birds Go to Sleep looks like one to keep an eye on that will be releasing with Linux support. A narrative adventure set in a fictional Near East-inspired land, with an art style that looks like a bunch of classical paintings brought to life by voice-acting and an original musical score to go along with it.
VIDEO GAMES
GamingOnLinux

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun - Aiko's Choice is out now

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun - Aiko's Choice, the new standalone addon to the very popular stealth tactics game Shadow Tactics is out now. Focusing on one of the main game's protagonists: the kunoichi adept Aiko. She is a master of camouflage and distracts enemies disguised as a geisha. While Aiko was certain that she left her old life behind, her former sensei, the cunning spymaster Lady Chiyo, reappears from the shadows to challenge her. Together with her friends—a group of deadly assassins—she sets out to hunt down the ghosts of her past.
VIDEO GAMES
GamingOnLinux

The Jackie and Daria update for Spiritfarer lands December 13

The biggest update yet for the award-winning Spiritfarer lands on December 13, with plenty of new content. Spiritfarer is a casual thoughtful experience about being a ferrymaster for the deceased. You build up a boat, explore and care for various spirits before letting them go. With the new update coming...
VIDEO GAMES
TrendHunter.com

Sci-Fi Film Gaming Promotions

Just weeks away from its theatrical release, 'The Matrix Resurrections' has launched a unique, interactive tie-in powered by Unreal Engine 5. The announcement of the new promotional experience came in the form of a teaser ad featuring a highly-realistic CGI version of Keanu Reeves. Following a display of the classic...
VIDEO GAMES
First Showing

Shot-on-Video Sci-Fi Horror 80s Throwback 'Forgotten Trash' Trailer

"When I'm done with you, no one will remember who you are." Retro Video Pictures has debuted a trailer for Forgotten Trash, a wacky 80s throwback indie creation made by filmmaker Brandon Espana. A film graduate stumbles across an alien in the woods who convinces him to help with an intergalactic television show. In it, the alien travels from planet to planet torturing and killing its inhabitants. Rather than adding digital effects, Espana shot the movie on a MiniDV camcorder then transferred it to VHS to get the grainy visuals. It plays like a genuine relic rather than a pastiche of tongue-in-cheek nostalgia. "I wasn't trying to make something self-referential," he explains. "It was always intended to be a straightforward, low-budget genre movie that draws influence from '70s and early '80s regional horror." The indie film stars Connor McDonald and Steve Kasan. "Clocking in at just shy of an hour, Forgotten Trash is a brisk throwback to the halcyon days of VHS." Accompanied by the ghastly short The Apparition & Ms. Delware. Take a look.
MOVIES
GamingOnLinux

City of Gold update for Stoneshard is out now

City of Gold brings some pretty big changes and feature additions to Stoneshard, the challenging turn-based RPG set in an open world. Some of the smaller things that came with this update include: a new special beginner quest, new enemies, new Steam Achievements, new throwables, reworked dungeon progression and plenty of tweaks to various parts of the game. Some of the bigger changes include:
VIDEO GAMES

