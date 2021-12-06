ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Landry- Pierce

lafourchegazette.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMr. and Mrs. Belin and Joyce Landry of Baton Rouge announce the...

www.lafourchegazette.com

cityxtramagazine.com

School Gunman’s ‘Fugitive’ Parents Laugh, Cry in Court After Wild Manhunt

The parents of alleged school shooter Ethan Crumbley pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter charges on Saturday, shortly after they were nabbed by fugitive teams “hiding” in an industrial building in east Detroit. James and Jennifer Crumbley appeared emotional throughout the arraignment. Jennifer cried as she said she understood the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Only In Oklahoma

The Story Behind This Evil Place In Oklahoma Will Make Your Blood Turn Cold

If you head outside Oklahoma City to the town of Spencer, there’s an evil place known as The Purple Church that has long been recognized as one of the most haunted places in Oklahoma. The interesting part is that it’s not purple, nor is it a church, but it is full of paranormal activity that […] The post The Story Behind This Evil Place In Oklahoma Will Make Your Blood Turn Cold appeared first on Only In Your State.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Independent

Jewish couple kicked off American Airlines flight for refusing to put prayer shawl on floor

A Jewish couple who were kicked off an American Airlines flight for refusing to store their sacred prayer shawl on the floor have filed a lawsuit against the airline.Roberto and Elana Birman, a couple in their 70s, were flying from Miami to New York on flight 322 in August when they claim the incident occurred.A flight attendant allegedly pulled Roberto’s Tallit bag, a 8.5 inch-by-8.5-inch clear plastic bag holding his prayer book and shawl, out from the overhead bin and asked who it belonged to.When the pair indicated it was theirs, the crew member allegedly threw the bag on his...
LIFESTYLE
BET

California Couple Sues When Their Home Was Appraised for $500,000 More When Appraiser Thought Homeowner Was White

A Black couple from Northern California are suing an appraisal company for wildly undervaluing their home by nearly half a million dollars. The North Bay Business Journal reports Paul and Tenisha Tate-Austin bought their home in Marin City in 2016 for $550,000. The lawsuit states that they spent $400,000 over the next two years in home improvements.
CALIFORNIA STATE
US News and World Report

Top-Ranked Elementary and Middle Schools in Louisiana

U.S. News & World Report released rankings for almost 1,000 K-8 public schools in Louisiana, showing the best public elementary and middle schools in the state. The rankings are part of a nationwide effort that ranked more than 61,000 schools across the country, using performance on state tests. The result is a set of comprehensive rankings for K-8 public schools that include information on school size, student-to-teacher ratios and other important data.
LOUISIANA STATE
107-3 KISS-FM

Missing Texas Man: Is Evidence Being Withheld in the Case of Jason Landry?

It's hard to believe we've come close to the one-year mark in the search for missing Texas State student Jason Landry. I can't even imagine what his family must be going through right now--especially during the holiday season. Just imagine Landry's family around this time last year, making preparations in anticipation of their son coming home for Christmas... but he never did.
TEXAS STATE
AFP

US pastor who appeared in drag on TV loses ministry

A US pastor who made a brief television appearance in drag, wearing a huge pink wig and sequined leotard, has been removed from his ministry, a local church official in Indiana said Wednesday. Wearing high-heeled thigh boots, lipstick and purple eyeshadow and with a crucifix around his neck, Craig Duke, 62, made a big splash on the HBO show "We're Here," at least among his horrified parishioners. The Methodist reverend described the appearance as "an incredibly wonderful, refreshing, deepening, powerful spiritual experience," in an interview with the Religion News Service. But he quickly found himself in hot water with his flock.
RELIGION
jacksoncountytimes.net

John Wesley Williams

John Wesley Williams, 74, of Marianna, Florida died Monday, November 22, 2021 at his residence. James & Sikes are in charge of arrangements.
MARIANNA, FL
lafourchegazette.com

City of Thibodaux earns 2 prestigious distinctions in November

The City of Thibodaux received two prestigious honors in November. Louisiana's Cajun Bayou Tourism announced the recognitions for Thibodaux today, saying that they are proud of the city's accomplishments in bringing attention to the great things available in Lafourche. In early November, USA Today 10Best announced that the Lafourche-based city...
THIBODAUX, LA
louisianacookin.com

Crawfish Cracked Potatoes from Chef Brian Landry

Crawfish are one of the foods that are most associated with the Bayou State. Between January and June, Louisianians line up to boil, smother, fry, and sauté as many of the little crustaceans as they can. We caught up with 2009 Chef to Watch Brian Landry of Jack Rose in New Orleans’ Garden District to hear about one of his favorite ways to serve Louisiana crawfish.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
vicksburgnews.com

Mississippi Baptist Medical Center hires two new Baptist Heart doctors

Mississippi Baptist Medical Center recently hired two new doctors for Baptist Heart in Jackson. Dr. Adam Berman is board certified in cardiovascular diseases and clinic cardiac electrophysiology. Dr. Berman completed a fellowship of adult cardiovascular diseases at Ochsner Clinic Foundation and a clinical cardiac electrophysiology fellowship at Duke University Medical Center. Prior to joining Baptist Heart, Dr. Berman was chief of health economics and modeling at the Medical College of Georgia.
HEALTH SERVICES

