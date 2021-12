Earlier this month, Microsoft confirmed that OneDrive (its file-sharing cloud service) would officially be shut down as an integrated part of all of their operating systems prior to Windows 10. Now, admittedly, the function is mostly a mild annoyance to most people (I tend to disable it every time I install Windows). For others, however, having the ability to easily share and access files on multiple systems was clearly a pretty helpful tool. And if you’re not on Windows 10 or 11, well, it’s (sort of – see here for more details) shutting down on January 1st.

BUSINESS ・ 9 DAYS AGO