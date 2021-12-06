ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MBS Morning: Decent Start Considering The Headwinds

By by: Matthew Graham
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough MBS have been underperforming, the broader trend in the bond market remains in good shape--especially in light of current headwinds. The most notable headwind is the general optimism surrounding the omicron variant based on the weekend's news cycle. Beyond that,...

MortgageNewsDaily.com

MBS RECAP: Losses Continue for Treasuries, But Not MBS

Treasury yields were set to start the day lower before upbeat omicron news hit at 6:45am this morning. With that, a day of weakness was set in motion. Yields moved higher until noon before investors figured we'd seen enough to facilitate strong bidding a the 1pm auction of 10yr notes. They were right. The auction went smoothly, but was not strong enough to push bond yields into lower territory. MBS fared better, ultimately making it back to positive territory a few hours before the close.
MortgageNewsDaily.com

MBS Morning: Treasuries Continue Giving Back Omicron Gains

If last week could be reduced to a single theme, it would be that of omicron concerns driving a bond rally and stock sell-off. This week's theme is only slightly more complex. The primary ingredient is simply the opposite of last week: waning omicron concerns driving stocks higher and hurting bonds. Supporting actors include this week's Treasury auction cycle and a technical bounce as bonds refused to enter the "delta zone" seen in Q3.
MortgageNewsDaily.com

MBS Morning: Stocks and Yields Keep Rising as Omicron Fear Continues to Moderate

Last week's story was simple: unknowns and risks surrounding omicron prompted traders to shed risk by selling stocks and buying bonds. Unfortunately for fans of low rates, this week's story is just as simple, but in the opposite direction. It's not that Omicron is no longer a risk--just that it's not proving to be as damaging as initially feared. Things could change, but until they do, bonds face more challenges. "Supply" is compounding the situation as the scheduled Treasury auction cycle is met with elevated corporate bond issuance this week.
MortgageNewsDaily.com

MBS RECAP: Bonds Sell Off, But MBS Outperform

The week began decently enough with bonds holding most of last week's gains during the first 90 minutes today. Things began to go south after the 9:30AM NYSE open as bond yields followed stocks higher. 10yr yields rose roughly 8bps by the 3pm CME close to hit 1.43+. In terms of price, that's a loss of roughly 3/4ths of a point. Contrast that to MBS losses at the same time of only an eighth of a point and the outperformance becomes very clear.
MortgageNewsDaily.com

MBS Morning: Mixed Reaction to Mixed Payrolls Data

It's NFP day for the bond market although we have to ask ourselves what that really means in a world where the Fed has explicitly stated that it's seen enough labor market recovery to inform its next policy move (and moreover, where the Fed has also explicitly stated that inflation is the key policy driver for the foreseeable future). Bonds seem to be asking themselves the same thing as traders have been of two minds this morning.
MortgageNewsDaily.com

MBS RECAP: Big Reversal in Bonds After Stocks Sell Off

Bonds paradoxically sold off after this morning's weaker jobs number. We could talk about why that might have happened or simply focus on what happened next: a big sell-off in stocks that quickly pushed bonds past key stop-loss levels. After that, it was game over and the snowball rally was self-sustaining through the 3pm close. MBS underperformed significantly yet again, but nonetheless managed solid gains on the day.
MortgageNewsDaily.com

MBS Morning: Data, Fed, Issuance, And Variant Watching

It's an interesting, confusing, and tumultuous moment for financial markets as traders digest an unprecedented confluence of relevant events. Two events account for a vast majority of this thesis: a potential shift in Fed policy at the next meeting and the unknowns surrounding the omicron variant. With those two gorillas in the room, we're left to wonder what sort of impact we'll see from the usual suspects such as econ data or bond issuance.
MortgageNewsDaily.com

MBS Morning: Another Omicron Rally; New Loan Limits TODAY

Today's reaction function for the market is very simple and very obvious. Shortly after midnight, Moderna's CEO made some discouraging comments about the likely efficacy of current vaccines against the omicron variant, as well as the lead time for new vaccines to be developed. Stocks and bond yields dropped sharply and immediately.
MortgageNewsDaily.com

MBS RECAP: Bonds Find Footing After Shaky Start

This morning we found ourselves in the uncomfortable position of watching the bond market backtrack on massive gains at the end of the previous week. This is always a risk when the market goes on a big run--especially on a Friday. But rather than continue to erase Friday's gains, bonds found their footing in the 10am hour as a part of a broader "risk-off" move. MBS outperformed both due to a steeper yield curve and a technical rebound after last week's underperformance. In general, holiday week liquidity is a bigger problem for MBS than Treasuries, so the return of a normal business week is helping as well. In the bigger picture, the jury remains out until omicron-related risks are better understood.
MortgageNewsDaily.com

MBS Morning: Bonds Waiting on Fed To Comment on Rate Hike Fears

One of the side effects of holiday-shortened weeks is a condensed data schedule. That's especially true of Thanksgiving week as it essentially removes 2 days from the work week, even if the market is technically open for a half day on Friday. Wednesday morning marked the week's biggest glut of data with the headliner being the PCE inflation data at 10am. With PCE coming in as expected (4.1 vs 4.1 at the core level) and the rest of the data being relatively non-threatening for bonds, attention now shifts to the Fed's 2pm release of the minutes from the most recent policy meeting (3 weeks ago).
MBS Morning: B.1.1.529 Day

STOCKS

