Whether you’ve left the stockings for last or you’re looking to bring an already amazing gift to the next level, we think these stocking stuffers and gift add-ons should do the trick. In fact, it’s our belief that any one of these oh-so-giftable minis would pair nicely with another budget-friendly item, or elevate an already extravagant gift. With everyone on your list in mind, this curation of the best little gift ideas includes items that everyone will enjoy, from your picky partner and jet-setting best friend to the most stylish teens and tweens. Read on to shop our picks for the best stocking stuffers and mini delights for this holiday season—including sweet treats, cold-weather accessories, and charming knickknacks.

RETAIL ・ 9 DAYS AGO