ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

BTS to perform Wednesday on 'Late Late Show'

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cht7E_0dFQRLNh00

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS will return on The Late Late Show with James Corden this week.

The Late Late Show said Monday that BTS will perform its hit song "Butter" during the show's 1,000th episode celebration Wednesday.

In addition, BTS Crosswalk, a concert in the streets of Los Angeles, will air Dec. 16 on The Late Late Show.

filming its Crosswalk concert in November. The group performed "Butter" in the street as traffic was stopped for a red light.

BTS gave an interview and performed "Permission to Dance" on The Late Late Show in November.

"Butter" is BTS' second English-language single. The song was originally released in May and appears on the Butter single album, released in July.

BTS has since shared several "Butter" remixes, including a holiday remix that made its debut last week.

BTS consists of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook. The group made its debut in 2013.

Last week, the stock price of HYBE, BTS' management company, went down after members of the K-pop group sold shares worth $8.4 million in total.

Comments / 0

Related
mix929.com

BTS relishes their Grammy nods while performing “Permission to Dance” on ‘Late Late Show with James ﻿Corden’

If you wanted to know how BTS feels about securing their second career Grammy nod, for Pop Duo or Group Performance, they’re giving themselves “Permission to Dance.”. The K-pop sensations took over The Late Late Show with James Corden Tuesday and poured their hearts into performing their summertime hit. The septet, comprised of members Jimin, Jin, J-Hope, Jungkook, RM, Suga and V, broke out the balloons and energetically danced in front of a digital backdrop of rolling clouds — a possible hint they were on cloud nine.
THEATER & DANCE
antiMUSIC

Mastodon's Late Night With Seth Meyers Performance Goes Online

(hennemusic) Mastodon rocked their "Hushed And Grim" track, "Teardrinker", on the November 23 episode of NBC-TV's Late Night with Seth Meyers and video from the appearance has been shared online. The tune was the second single from the group's eighth studio album, which they recorded with in their hometown of...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Suga
Person
James Corden
The Independent

James Corden addresses BTS fan backlash over Late Late Show jokes: ‘Someone told me they hope I die today’

James Corden has addressed the backlash he received from fans of the Korean pop group BTS earlier this year.The Late Late Show host was criticised by members of Army (the collective term for BTS fans) in September over comments he made on his late night chat show.Alluding to the band’s appearance at a UN summit, Corden described the band as “pretty unusual visitors”, before characterising BTS’s fanbase as being comprised of “15-year-old girls”.Speaking to the band themselves on last night’s (23 November) episode of The Late Late Show, Corden discussed the backlash and walked back the latter remark.“We did...
CELEBRITIES
thecomicscomic.com

Sophie Buddle on The Late Late Show with James Corden

Editor and publisher since 2007, when he was named New York's Funniest Reporter. Former newspaper reporter at the New York Daily News, Boston Herald and smaller dailies and community papers across America. Loves comedy so much he founded this site.
TV & VIDEOS
Williston Daily Herald

The Late Late Show

The internet coming along was one of the best things to happen to me, and not just for looking up Simpsons quotes and confirming my hunches with Wikipedia. Going to bed at a standard 8:30 or 9:00 pm each night, even on the weekends, precluded me from seeing some of the funniest moments in late night comedy. From Stephen Colbert and Seth Meyers on the weeknights digesting the day’s political and social ridiculousness into their eight-minute monologues, to the resurgence of a sharp-as-a-knife Saturday Night Live on the weekends, You Tube, Hulu and just about every social feed allows me to watch those snippets which my usual quarter-to-five wake time prevents.
TV & VIDEOS
POPSUGAR

We Bet You Can't Sit Still Watching BTS Perform "Permission to Dance" on The Late Late Show

BTS' song "Permission to Dance" is guaranteed to make you smile! Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Tuesday and gave an energetic performance. And, of course, they treated fans to a stellar dance routine! The boy band also gave a nod to The Army fans all around the globe — a backdrop showed a sign with directions pointing to Seoul, London, Moscow, San Francisco, Kenya, Paris, and more. Watch the clip above!
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Late Late Show#South Korean#Bts Crosswalk#Latelateshow#Btscrosswalk#Hybe
allkpop.com

BTS' Jimin in the spotlight on 'The Late Late Show' for his riveting performance, dazzling visuals, and for being the host's favorite

BTS appeared as guests on 'The Late Late Show' with James Corden on CBS on November 24. Jimin had a denim outfit from top to bottom, which went really well with his long highlighted black hair. Given his perfect body proportions and mesmerizing facial features, his complete look was a sight to behold, and fans could not get enough of it. His charms are not just in his physical appearance and outfits but also in the way he carries himself. He exudes confidence and royalty vibes, making him a show-stopper wherever he goes. The case was the same during the Crosswalk Concert performance shooting. He looked breathtaking.
THEATER & DANCE
Billboard

Gang of Youths Make ‘Late Show’ Debut With ‘The Angel of 8th Ave’: Watch

The secret is out: Gang of Youths is one of the best live acts doing the rounds right now. One of the best rock bands, period. Led by the charismatic hunk of a man that is David Le’aupepe, the Sydney band was crowned kings of Australian rock ‘n roll at the 2017 ARIA Awards, where they dominated with four wins, including best group and album of the year for their chart-topping sophomore set Go Farther in Lightness.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
BTS
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Soompi

BTS’s “Butter” Performance To Be Part Of 1000th Episode Celebration On “The Late Late Show” + Date Set For Their Crosswalk Segment

BTS will be appearing again on “The Late Late Show With James Corden”!. On December 6, “The Late Late Show” announced that a performance of BTS’s “Butter” will air as part of the show’s upcoming 1000th episode celebration. The show also confirmed that BTS’s Crosswalk segment will air on December 16.
THEATER & DANCE
seattlepi.com

James Corden Looks Back at 1,000 Episodes of ‘The Late Late Show’ as He Mulls Whether to Renew His Deal

After a hosting “The Late Late Show” for a thousand episodes, James Corden now knows why his gig is so coveted. “These are very difficult jobs to leave, because you work with incredible people and you do something that’s really amazing every day,” he said. “I never used to understand before I started this, how people could do these [talk show hosting] jobs for 15, 20, 25 years. But I see it now.”
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

Watch Wizkid and Tems Perform “Essence” on Fallon

Wizkid and Tems were the musical guests on last night’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where they performed their hit single “Essence.” The song, which appears on Wizkid’s latest album Made in Lagos, recently received a Grammy nod for Best Global Music Performance. Check out Wizkid and Tems’ performance below.
MUSIC
UPI News

Ed Sheeran to give Empire State Building performance for iHeartRadio

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Ed Sheeran will be delivering an intimate concert at New York's Empire State Building on Wednesday in collaboration with iHeartRadio. The iHeartRadio Pop Up Party with Ed Sheeran will feature the singer performing five songs and giving an exclusive interview to iHeartRadio personalities Elvis Duran and Maxwell & Crystal.
MUSIC
uticaphoenix.net

Lil Nas X, Doja Cat, Ed Sheeran, Saweetie and BTS

Normally, it’d be a bad sign when patrons start walking out just two songs into a four-hour concert. But things are a little different when it’s BTS charged with opening the show, as the K-pop group was at the Jingle Ball at L.A.’s Forum Friday night. After BTS hit the stage right on the dot and performed two numbers — three, if you include an arena-sized rendition of “Happy Birthday to You,” as a cake arrived for Jin — small handfuls of satisfied ARMY members hit the exits, having already gotten what they came for.
MUSIC
Primetimer

James Corden's Late Late Show celebrates 1,000 episodes

Corden, whose CBS late-night talk show will celebrate its seventh anniversary in March, says he feels that's accomplished something special hitting the 1,000-show mark. “We grew up in a country where talkshows are on once a week with two blocks of maybe 20 episodes in the spring and autumn," says Corden. "I can’t remember a time when Graham Norton wasn’t on on a Friday night. That entire show is so incredible, it’s a hallmark of British television and they’ve done slightly less than 500 shows. It’s mad to think we’ve made 1,000 hours of television. It’s a lot to think about."
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
225K+
Followers
45K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy