ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

How arable farming sows the seeds of river pollution

By Letters
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17cvMf_0dFQRJcF00
One readers asks how will compliance with soil protection measures be enforced?

You rightly focus on the poor state of our rivers in terms of nitrates, phosphate and sediment pollution, and the resulting damage to ecology, blaming it on livestock and chicken farming (UK farmers may have to cut livestock count to save rivers, says expert, 29 November). This rather ignores the impact of arable farming over wide swathes of southern Britain.

The announcement of funding for conservation measures is to be welcomed, although widely criticised for being insufficient (Farmers in England to be paid for looking after soil health from next year, 2 December). However, a fundamental question is how will compliance with the measures be enforced? The poor condition of our rivers is partly the result of lack of monitoring and enforcement by a hugely overworked and underresourced Environment Agency.

Will it be expected to ensure that farmers adhere to the rules associated with the new subsidies? For successful models, the UK has only to look to Flanders in Belgium, where flood protection and soil conservation has been taken seriously.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Michael Nesmith obituary

Being the member of the Monkees dubbed “the Smart One” was not an unqualified blessing for Michael Nesmith, who has died aged 78 of heart failure. As the songwriterly intellectual of the hugely successful 1960s pop group, he was deeply frustrated by the shallowness of teen idoldom. Throughout...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pollution#Flood Protection#Livestock#Britain
gamepur.com

How to start pig farming in Farming Simulator 22

In Farming Simulator 22, you can farm pretty much anything. If you’ve heard of a farmer doing it in real life, it’s almost certainly in the game, including beekeeping. While you’ll make some cash tending to crops in the fields, everyone knows that the big money is in livestock. This guide covers how to start pig farming in the game so that you can build up some serious funds fast.
AGRICULTURE
aithority.com

Sowing The Seeds Of Green NFTs

SEVA.LOVE and DOVU partner to make NFTs carbon neutral. SEVA.LOVE announces a strategic partnership with DOVU to facilitate NFT releases that are linked to social and environmental initiatives. The companies will be working together to offset the carbon footprint of SEVA.LOVE’s NFT collections. It’s a partnership that has a natural fit. DOVU’s carbon offsets are primarily sequestered in agricultural soil, which improves the soil’s nutrition. Deepak and Poonacha believe that healthy soil produces more nutrient-rich food, which, in turn, creates a healthier mind, body and soil.
ENVIRONMENT
PC Gamer

Farming Simulator 22: How to get water to your farm

In Farming Simulator 22, water is crucial to the health of your farm, especially if you have livestock like cows or chickens or if you built a greenhouse to grow crops like strawberries and tomatoes. Both animals and greenhouses need lots of water, but it's not immediately obvious how to actually get water and take it where it needs to go.
VIDEO GAMES
Telegraph

How pollution could be damaging your brain

Everyone knows that air pollution is bad for your lungs, but there is growing evidence that the toxic cocktail of suspended gases, solids, and liquid particles found in polluted air also has a damaging effect on the brain. According to a new US study, published in the latest issue of Neurology, adults who exercise regularly in areas where there are high levels of air pollution may actually be putting their brains in harm’s way – and negating neurological health benefits associated with doing a regular workout.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
investing.com

An Agile Regulatory System of Seeds, Farm Inputs and Animal Medicine is Essential

Agricultural productivity growth – the increase in yield per unit (land/animal) – depends largely on technological innovation and the adoption of new seeds, new equipment, new genetics as well as effective animal medicine. Over the years South African farmers rapidly adopted new technology – either imported or developed from our own research and development processes at the Agricultural Research Council, universities and private sector. This has set South Africa's agricultural sector, apart from much of the African countries in terms of output per hectare.
AGRICULTURE
gamepur.com

How to farm Adena in Lineage 2

Just like every MMORPG, players need in-game currency to progress smoothly in Lineage 2. Adena, the in-game currency in Lineage 2, is required to make any purchase at the store, trade exchanges, and even for crafting gears. To help both beginners and intermediate players, we’ve collected the best methods for farming Adena in Lineage 2.
VIDEO GAMES
24/7 Wall St.

The Rarest Types Of Weather On Earth

Earth’s climate systems are extraordinarily complex, producing every moment of the day weather and climate conditions of all varieties. Predicting the weather even a few days into the future remains an imperfect science riddled with challenges only made larger by climate change.  24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of 22 rare weather events. We concentrated […]
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

UK has Omicron Covid patients in hospital, government confirms

People have been admitted to hospital with the Omicron variant in Britain, a government minister has confirmed, as a senior public health adviser said further curbs may be needed. The education secretary, Nadhim Zahawi, said he could confirm there were “cases in hospital with Omicron”. “We’ve been able to test...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

In Brazil, forest bridge offers hope for threatened golden monkey

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Concerned by a recent drop in population numbers of the threatened golden lion tamarin, conservationists in Rio de Janeiro state have built a bridge across a busy highway to help the monkeys circulate over a wider forested area. The Atlantic Forest of Rio...
ANIMALS
The Guardian

The Guardian

78K+
Followers
39K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy