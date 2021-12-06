ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bears exercising patience while Justin Fields (ribs) returns to health

By Chris Emma
670 The Score
670 The Score
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2re5uo_0dFQR8zV00

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (670 The Score) -- The Bears anticipate the return of rookie quarterback Justin Fields at some point before the end of the season, but they're exercising patience and want to ensure his fractured ribs are fully healed.

The Bears (4-8) are still uncertain as to whether Fields could return to his starting role when they visit the Packers (9-3) next Sunday night. Coach Matt Nagy emphasized they'll prioritize his health above everything else.

"We're never going to put him at risk medically,” Nagy said Monday. “Never. You can mark that down.”

Fields suffered the ribs injury during a game on Nov. 21. He has missed the last two games, with veteran Andy Dalton stepping in as the starting quarterback in his place.

Last week, Fields returned to practice in a limited fashion while he and the Bears measured his pain tolerance and healing. What they found led them to start Dalton again during a 33-22 loss to the Cardinals on Sunday. During the loss, Dalton suffered an injury to his non-throwing hand while making a tackle on one of his four interceptions.

Shop for the latest Bears team gear here.

Fields, 22, has completed 58.1% of his passes for 1,361 yards, four touchdowns and eight interceptions over 10 games, including eight starts, this season. Dalton, 33, has completed 64.1% of his passes for 1,017 yards, six touchdowns and six interceptions in six games, including four starts.

Veteran quarterback Nick Foles would be the Bears’ next option to start if both Fields and Dalton can't play Sunday.

Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for 670TheScore.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 .

Comments / 0

Related
Denver Post

Justin Fields is set to return to practice with fractured ribs — but Andy Dalton is expected to get starter reps as the Chicago Bears prepare for the NFL-leading Arizona Cardinals

Justin Fields will return to practice for the Chicago Bears on Wednesday afternoon, but Andy Dalton is expected to get the starter reps, increasing the chance the veteran will be the quarterback Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. Coach Matt Nagy said Fields will participate for the first time since suffering...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football#Packers#Cardinals#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Chicago

Hoge's 10 Bears Things: Rest of Season Is About Justin Fields

Hoge’s 10 Bears Things: Rest of season is about Justin Fields originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears are technically only one game behind the Vikings for the seventh and final playoff spot in the NFC — with two games left to play against Minnesota. They’re also in 14th...
NFL
windycitygridiron.com

8 Bears sit out practice, but Justin Fields was back

Even with a few extra days to rest up following their Thanksgiving day win in Detroit, the Chicago Bears had eight players sit out practice today at Halas Hall. They face a tough Arizona Cardinals team this Sunday, so they’ll need all hands on deck to take on the NFC’s current number one seed. Here’s are the players the Bears listed as out on Wednesday.
NFL
National football post

Bears to start Andy Dalton with Justin Fields ‘not there yet’

Justin Fields failed to receive medical clearance to return from his rib injury, meaning Andy Dalton remains the starting quarterback for the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Dalton is the No. 1 and Nick Foles his backup as the Bears take on the Arizona Cardinals. “As far as for the game...
NFL
WTOP

Bears assessing QB Justin Fields’ ability to face Green Bay

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears showed Sunday they struggle trying to beat good teams with veteran Andy Dalton at quarterback. The attention turns now to getting rookie quarterback Justin Fields available and healthy enough to face the Green Bay Packers for a second time despite broken ribs. The development of their first-round draft pick remains a key goal in a 4-8 season.
NFL
Herald & Review

Watch now: Justin Fields set to return to Bears' lineup after missing 2 games

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Justin Fields is set to return to the Chicago Bears' lineup. Coach Matt Nagy said Wednesday the prized rookie quarterback will start when the team visits the Green Bay Packers this week after missing the past two games because of broken ribs. Fields, the No....
NFL
670 The Score

670 The Score

Chicago, IL
557
Followers
1K+
Post
67K+
Views
ABOUT

All the sports news from Chicago, including the Bear, Cubs, White Sox and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/670thescore

Comments / 0

Community Policy