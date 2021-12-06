Jim Gaffigan to bring comedy tour to the Cajundome in 2022
Comedian Jim Gaffigan will bring his comedy tour to the Cajundome in 2022.
Tickets for Gaffigan's "The Fun Tour" go sale Friday, December 10, at 10:00 am at the CAJUNDOME Box Office and click here .
The event is scheduled for February 4, 2022 at the Cajundome.
For more information on the tour and tickets, click here
