Jim Gaffigan to bring comedy tour to the Cajundome in 2022

By KATC News
KATC News
KATC News
 6 days ago
Comedian Jim Gaffigan will bring his comedy tour to the Cajundome in 2022.

Tickets for Gaffigan's "The Fun Tour" go sale Friday, December 10, at 10:00 am at the CAJUNDOME Box Office and click here .

The event is scheduled for February 4, 2022 at the Cajundome.

For more information on the tour and tickets, click here
littlerocksoiree.com

Jim Gaffigan Returns to the Little Rock Metro in March

Comedian Jim Gaffigan is bringing "The Fun Tour" to the Simmons Bank Arena on Thursday, March 31. Gaffigan is an Emmy-winning, Grammy-nominated comedian, actor, writer and producer known for his laid-back and self-deprecating humor. He's also the two-time New York Times best-selling author of "Dad is Fat" and "Food: A Love Story."
LITTLE ROCK, AR
13WMAZ

Gabriel Iglesias bringing comedy tour to Macon in 2022

MACON, Ga. — Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias is back on tour and he’s headed to Macon in the spring. According to a news release, the comedian will be at the Macon Coliseum on April 22. The show is scheduled for 8 p.m. Tickets go on-sale Friday, Dec. 3 at 10 a.m....
MACON, GA
Big Frog 104

Hilarious Comedian Jim Gaffigan Announces Albany Show

One of the funniest guys on the planet just announced an Albany stop on his "Fun Tour." I am gonna be honest: one of the bad habits I picked up during the pandemic was getting lost in YouTube and social media videos. With all the downtime at home, I needed something to do with my spare time! But one of the positives of all that wasted time scrolling is I really discovered how funny Jim Gaffigan is. I always appreciated him from afar, but I really discovered how witty he is and how laugh-out-loud funny his quirky observations on human behavior really are.
ALBANY, NY
Jim Gaffigan
KOOL 101.7

Charlie Berens Adds Duluth Date To 2022 Comedy Tour

Ope, this is going to be great! Charlie Berens is coming to Duluth on his 2022 comedy tour. I think I may have manifested this, as I wrote recently about a meet-and-greet event he did at Mall of America. Late last month, he performed at the mall as part of his current comedy and book tour and while there, he rocked some merchandise from Duluth Trading Company.
DULUTH, MN
NWI.com

Famous Brothers to bring comedy show to Hall of Justice in Crown Point

The Famous Brothers will bring their comedy act to the Hall of Justice in Crown Point this weekend. The trip of comedians, who perform homespun humor in character, will headline at Tomfoolery Fun Club variety show at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Hall of Justice at 220 S. Main St. in downtown Crown Point. It's the Tomfoolery Fun Club's last show before the holidays before it goes on hiatus until 2022, returning with a show in Lockport in late January or early February.
CROWN POINT, IN
1063nowfm.com

Gilbert Gottfried Will Bring Comedy To Cheyenne In 2022

On the heels of having comedy and TV legend, Bob Saget at their venue, The Lincoln is back at it again with another legend of comedy, Gilbert Gottfried. I don't have a total count of the number of movies and TV shows Gilbert Gottfried was in in the 1990s, but I'm almost certain it was in the range of 875 million. Just a soft estimate. He's also the voice of the Aflac duck. Though, I'm pretty sure the first thing I remember him being in was "Problem Child" where he didn't feel like dealing with the kid and just promoted him to a higher grade.
TV SHOWS
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood delivers unexpected news and fans are so sad

Carrie Underwood's exciting update on her much-loved activewear brand, CALIA, was tainted with something unexpected on Friday, when she revealed her new winter range, would be her last. The star looked glowing in new snapshots promoting the line and all the new holiday collection pieces. But fans were saddened to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
cbslocal.com

Netflix’s Most Watched Movie Of All Time

(CNN) — Dwayne Johnson has reason to break out his Teremana and end 2021 with a toast. His latest movie, “Red Notice,” is now the most watched movie in Netflix history, according to the streaming giant. “Red Notice” brought in 328.8 million viewing hours, Netflix reports, topping the previous record...
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

Kim Fields, 52, Went From ‘Tootie’ On ‘Facts Of Life’ To Being A Famous Singer & Director

Kim Fields is a multi-talented actress, singer, and director. Best known for her role as Dorothy “Tootie” Ramsey on The Facts of Life, she is still very much active in Hollywood at age 52. She started acting as a child and got her big break as Tootie when she was just 10 years old. Her mother is actress and director Chip Fields-Hurd and her sister is actress Alexis Fields, so acting really does run in the family!
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Tim McGraw Shares Sweet Tribute to Daughter Audrey on Her Birthday

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill celebrated their daughter Audrey's birthday on Monday with a pair of throwback tributes. Audrey is the youngest of the country power couple's three daughters and turned 20. They are also parents to Gracie, 24, and Maggie Elizabeth, 23. Audrey's birthday came just after she secured her first acting gig, starring in McGraw's "7500 OBO" music video.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Lou Diamond Phillips and Daughter Gracie Phillips to Guest Star on Fox’s ‘Cleaning Lady’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Lou Diamond Phillips and his daughter, Gracie Phillips, have signed on to guest star on the upcoming Fox drama “The Cleaning Lady,” Variety has learned exclusively. This will mark the first time the father-daughter duo has acted together onscreen. The series stars Elodie Yung as Thony, a whip-smart doctor who comes to the U.S. for a medical treatment to save her ailing son, Luca (Sebastien and Valentino LaSalle). But when the system fails and pushes her into hiding, she refuses to be beaten down and marginalized. Instead, she becomes a cleaning lady for the mob and starts playing the game by her...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Courtney Thorne-Smith Was Grateful Norm Macdonald Destroyed ‘Chairman of the Board’ on Conan O’Brien’s ‘Late Night’

Not only was Courtney Thorne-Smith not mad at Norm Macdonald for making a mockery of her upcoming film Chairman of the Board during a classic 1997 interview on Late Night With Conan O’Brien, she was grateful. The actress was a recent guest on an episode of Inside Conan: An Important Hollywood Podcast where she was asked about the moment, since it had gone viral after the shocking, heartbreaking death of Macdonald in September. The late comic-actor had everyone in hysterics while a guest on O’Brien’s show along with Melrose Place star Thorne-Smith, who was there that time to promote the soon-to-be-notorious Carrot Top...
CELEBRITIES
The Big Lead

Everyone Is Ripping Drake's Performance at the Free Larry Hover Concert

Kanye West and Drake performed a benefit concert for jailed gang leader Larry Hoover at the Los A Memorial Coliseum Thursday night. While the Internet was universal in its praise of West's setlist and performance, virtually everyone ripped Drake for performing his new stuff instead of the classics. While Kanye's...
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Donnie Wahlberg ‘Won’t Confirm’ Carrie Underwood Singing for Jenny McCarthy on ‘The Masked Singer’

While Donnie Wahlberg traditionally has the best set of pipes in his family, his wife Jenny McCarthy decided to share her singing abilities too. McCarthy is a judge on “The Masked Singer” along with Robin Thicke, Nicole Sherzinger, and Ken Jeong. During this week’s semi-finals performance, Thicke and Scherzinger got up on stage to sing duets with two of the contestants. Jeong and McCarthy sat it out, but Jeong roasted McCarthy’s singing abilities at one point during the show. He told her she couldn’t sing, and McCarthy had a point to prove then.
CELEBRITIES
Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

