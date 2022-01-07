ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
20 crazy Amazon Black Friday deals that came back for 2022

Don't ask how, don't ask why, and don't ask how long they'll be around. All you need to know is that dozens of the best Black Friday deals from Amazon in 2021 have somehow reappeared. With Christmas now behind us, however, there's no question that these deals will start ending very soon.

Maybe it's an early Christmas miracle. Or perhaps Amazon is just making one last push to boost sales. Whatever the case, so many of our readers' favorite deals from Black Friday and Cyber Monday have just come back. And that's after they disappeared more than a week ago. We're talking the best of the best here, like $52 off AirPods Pro with MagSafe or AirPods 3 for $169. Plus, believe it or not, AirPods Max are down to only $479 !

Those are all great deals — and there's so much more. We don't know if this is intentional or if someone is asleep at the wheel. In either case, we're going to show you 20 incredible Black Friday Deals at Amazon that we definitely didn't expect to come back now that Christmas is over. Of course, it should go without saying that any or all of these sales could be gone for good at any moment.


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OKlPT_0dFQR1oQ00

New Apple AirPods Pro

Price: $197.00
You Save: $52.00 (21%)
Buy Now

Black Friday deals are back at Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rSQe2_0dFQR1oQ00

Apple deals are always among the best Black Friday deals at Amazon each and every year. That makes sense, of course, since Apple doesn't really have Black Friday or Cyber Monday deals of its own.

In 2021, there are some truly staggering Apple sales that have reemerged. Among them are AirPods Pro with MagSafe with a huge $52 discount and AirPods 3 are discounted again to $169. AirPods Max are on sale as well with a giant $70 discount.



New Apple AirPods Pro

Price: $197.00
You Save: $52.00 (21%)
Buy Now


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xG0Gx_0dFQR1oQ00

New Apple AirPods (3rd Generation)

Price: $169.98
You Save: $9.02 (5%)
Buy Now


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JXduB_0dFQR1oQ00

Apple AirPods Max – Space Gray

Price: $479.00
You Save: $70.00 (13%)
Buy Now

Beyond those great deals, Amazon is offering some great discounts on the Apple Watch Series 7 ( GPS and GPS+Cellular ). As a matter of fact, the Apple Watch Series 7 is now down to a new all-time low price thanks to a HUGE $60 discount!

Some SKUs have already sold out and others are no longer discounted. With that in mind, we expect these deals to disappear pretty soon.


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FWLMw_0dFQR1oQ00

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS, 41mm Blue Aluminum Case with Abyss Blue Sport Band – Regular

Price: $369.00
You Save: $30.00 (8%)
Buy Now


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JMAiL_0dFQR1oQ00

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular, 45mm Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band – Reg…

Price: $509.00
Buy Now

Also of note, the Apple Watch SE is back on sale with an even deeper discount than last week. Hurry and you can get the Space Gray model for just $249!


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mOkYg_0dFQR1oQ00

Apple Watch SE (GPS, 40mm) – Space Gray Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band

Price: Was
Buy Now

More deals you need to see

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GcU1E_0dFQR1oQ00

In addition to all those excellent Black Friday Apple deals at Amazon, some of the best Cyber Monday deals of 2021 are also back.

First, Amazon has the #1 best-selling Wyze Cam v3 Spotlight Camera on sale with a rare discount! This is already one of the best values in the smart home department, so you should definitely grab a few anytime the newest Wyze Cam goes on sale.


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23fVs7_0dFQR1oQ00

Wyze Cam Spotlight, Wyze Cam v3 Security Camera with Spotlight Kit, 1080p HD Security Camera wi…

Price: $39.14
You Save: $13.82 (26%)
Buy Now

Also, the best-selling Phillips Hue deal of 2021 is back in stock after having sold out last week. Not only is it back, but it's actually $20 cheaper than it was on Black Friday.

That means you can get the best-selling Philips Hue bundle ever for just $109 instead of $135!


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16Tvvx_0dFQR1oQ00

Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 E26 LED Smart Bulb, Bluetooth & Zigbee Compatible (Hue…

Price: $109.99 ($36.66/Count)
You Save: $25.00 (19%)
Buy Now

The next deal slashes the $230 23andMe+ Premium Membership Bundle to just $139, and we can't believe this Black Friday deal is back. That sale is almost too good to be true!

Another hot sale slashes the Echo Dot & Sengled smart bulb bundle from $55 to $39.98. That's a great value.


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IRGOv_0dFQR1oQ00

23andMe+ Premium Membership Bundle: Personal Genetic DNA Test Including full Health + Ancestry…

Price: $139.00
You Save: $90.00 (39%)
Buy Now


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QsMRp_0dFQR1oQ00

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) | Charcoal with Sengled Bluetooth Color bulb | Alexa smart home starter kit

Price: $34.98
You Save: $5.00 (13%)
Buy Now

The best of the rest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=258nbU_0dFQR1oQ00

There are so many more incredible Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales that are still going on now. As a matter of fact, Black Friday has basically returned to Amazon ahead of Christmas next week. You're definitely running out of time to save, however, so take advantage of these revived Black Friday deals at Amazon while you still can.

Some more of our favorites are below. And remember, these deals could disappear at any moment!


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NuHK0_0dFQR1oQ00

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping – Queen Size, Set of 2 – Cooling, Luxury Gel…

Price: $39.99
You Save: $10.00 (20%)
Buy Now


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QfgWj_0dFQR1oQ00

Queen Mattress Pad Cover Cooling Mattress Topper Pillow Top Cotton Top with Down Alternative Fi…

Price: $39.90
You Save: $20.09 (33%)
Buy Now


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1voLJ4_0dFQR1oQ00

Google Nest Thermostat – Smart Thermostat for Home – Programmable Wifi Thermostat – Snow

Price: Was $130, Now $116
You Save: $13.99 (11%)
Buy Now

Additionally, here are six incredible sales you really need to see. These Amazon blowouts are definitely some of the best deals of 2021!

Go here to see this month's best deals online !

The post 20 crazy Amazon Black Friday deals that came back for 2022 appeared first on BGR .

