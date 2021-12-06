ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

JeffCo Coroner IDs 26-year-old shooting victim

By Bobby Mathews
The Trussville Tribune
The Trussville Tribune
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified a shooting victim on Monday, one of six people killed in Birmingham...

The Trussville Tribune

Man found dead in Birmingham apartment

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A man was found dead in a Birmingham apartment on Sunday, December 12, at approximately 12:06 a.m. According to the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), officers from West Precinct responded to the location on a call of a person shot at 956 Pike Road in Birmingham, Birmingham. Upon arrival, […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Man convicted in slaying of Birmingham church deacon

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A 24-year-old man has been convicted of provocation manslaughter in a 2017 killing where a local church deacon was shot to death in his vehicle. Brahnsen Tray Burton was convicted by a Jefferson County jury on Friday, December 10. He had originally been charged with murder, but the […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Jefferson County Jail inmate found dead

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reports that an inmate has died in custody, from apparently natural causes. “At approximately 5 a.m. Saturday, a deputy in the Jefferson County Jail in Birmingham was performing his normal cell checks,” the JCSO stated through a press release. “During the check, he […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Trussville man arrested for attempted murder

From The Tribune Staff reports TRUSSVILLE — A Trussville man was arrested for attempted murder on Friday, December 10, at approximately 3:10 p.m. According to the Trussville Police Department, Bartley Blakely, 42, was arrested for attempted murder in compliance with the previous case with his wife, Kala Kameron Blakely, 39, of Trussville, who was charged […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Bessemer man shot and killed in domestic assault

From The Tribune staff reports BESSEMER — A Bessemer man was shot and killed in a domestic assault on Thursday, December 9, at approximately 4:40 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Leremus Karzell Oden, 41, sustained a gunshot wound injury during a reported domestic assault at a private residence. The incident occurred at the […]
BESSEMER, AL
The Trussville Tribune

UPDATE: Suspect in local shooting captured in North Carolina

From The Tribune staff reports NORTH CAROLINA — The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office announced that U.S. Marshals captured the second suspect wanted in a shooting in Trussville and Irondale. According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, Alfred Lewis Logan Jr., 42, of North Carolina was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals in Elizabeth City, […]
IRONDALE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Arab woman dies in Saturday crash

From The Tribune staff reports ARAB — A two-vehicle crash at approximately 8:49 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, has claimed the life of an Arab woman. Jaclyn S. Goble, 40, was killed when the 2015 Ford Mustang she was driving collided with a 2018 GMC Yukon driven by Christopher Corley, 46, of Huntsville. Goble was not […]
ARAB, AL
Bill Yates
The Trussville Tribune

Birmingham police arrest suspect for Sunday shooting

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — Acting on a community tip, the Birmingham Police Department reports detectives have obtained a warrant in connection with a shooting that occurred on the 400 block of Fulton Avenue Southwest on Sunday, December 5, 2021. Montreze Harris, 24, of Birmingham was arrested on murder charges and is being […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Inmate dies at William Donaldson Correctional

From The Tribune staff reports BESSEMER — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office reports that an inmate serving a life sentence for a 2002 sexual abuse degree conviction has died in prison. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Leon Demel Latham, 47, who was incarcerated at William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, Latham was found […]
BESSEMER, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Russellville woman killed in Friday crash

From The Tribune staff reports FRANKLIN COUNTY —A two-vehicle crash at approximately 4:20 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, has claimed the life of a Russellville woman. Beverly D. Ayers, 64, was killed when the 2019 Nissan Rogue she was driving was struck by a 2004 Ford F-150 driven by Timothy Graham, 41, of Golden, Mississippi, according […]
RUSSELLVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

UPDATE: Coroner identifies woman killed in shooting

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified a woman killed in a shooting on Monday, December 6, at approximately 5 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Jona Renee McKenzie, 31, was killed after being shot marks the city’s seventh homicide since the weekend. McKenzie sustained gunshot […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Woman killed marks the 7th homicide in three days

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A woman sustained critical injuries after being shot on Monday, December 6, around 5 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s office, a 31-year-old Montevallo woman who was killed after being shot marks the city’s seventh homicide since the weekend. The victim sustained gunshot wound injuries during a […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Coroner identifies Birmingham man killed during deadly weekend

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM —  The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identifies a Birmingham man killed in Birmingham’s deadly weekend. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Terrell Malik Young, 24, sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault inside a private residence. North Precinct officers were dispatched to the residence in the 3500 […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Fairfield woman dies one month after two-vehicle crash

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A Fairfield woman died one month after a two-vehicle crash that occurred on November 8, 2021. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Keisha Camille Underwood, 52, was a passenger of a motor vehicle traveling south on Interstate 59/20 near mile marker 123 near Arkadelphia Road. Underwood’s vehicle […]
FAIRFIELD, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Bessemer woman arrested for stabbing cop

From The Tribune staff reports BESSEMER — A woman was arrested for stabbing a Bessemer police officer on Sunday, December 5, around 9:30 p.m. According to Carol Robinson at AL.com, Teresa Scott, 37, of Bessemer, is charged with attempted murder and resisting arrest. Officers responded to a noise complaint in the 3500 block of Eighth […]
BESSEMER, AL
The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

