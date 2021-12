A Wilkinsburg man is in critical condition after being shot in the head early Monday morning.

First responders were notified of a shooting in a Wood Street apartment around 3:30 a.m. Officers arrived on scene and found a man had been shot in the head.

The Allegheny County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is now investigating

Anyone with information is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.