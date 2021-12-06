ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Performing Arts

‘Dear Evan Hansen,’ ‘La La Land’ Songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul Launch Theater Music Class With Monthly (EXCLUSIVE)

By Jazz Tangcay
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BJLXt_0dFQQTA400

Award-winning songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul , the duo behind “La La Land” and “Dear Evan Hansen” have launched an immersive 30-day musical theatre songwriting class on the creative learning platform Monthly.

The class will allow students to develop the foundations of their own original musical via a hands-on class. Pasek and Paul will also donate a portion of their profits to benefit the Musical Theatre Factory (MTF), an organization that has supported the development of hundreds of new musicals that expands access and challenges traditional models of musical theater development.

Students are invited into the writers’ room for an intimate look at their end-to-end process for developing a musical. Across 15 hours of video lessons, Pasek and Paul develop a new musical from scratch as students learn how the duo approaches everything from developing characters to writing songs. Students can then apply what they’re learning in guided assignments, developing the foundations of their own original musical. By the end of the class, students walk away with an outline of their musical’s book, a roadmap of its score, plus two finished original songs.

“We’ve been so fortunate to learn directly from some of the best musical writers of the stage and screen, and we are excited to share what we’ve learned along the way. This is the first time we’ve opened up our songwriting process, and we are thrilled to partner with Monthly to do so,” said Pasek.

Added Paul, “We’re donating a portion of our profits from this class to Musical Theatre Factory — a non-profit artists’ service organization that centers musical theatre makers who exist in the intersections of underrepresented groups and develops their work in a collaborative atmosphere free from critical or commercial pressures. We’re excited that this class, both directly and indirectly, will develop and encourage new voices in musical theatre songwriting.”

This comprehensive online class is for all levels, from experienced industry songwriters who want a structured approach to mastering the craft all in one place, to new songwriters and fans of musical theatre who want to get under the hood of their unique creative process.

The class costs  $249, and enrollment for the first session closes on December 27th. The class will be offered several times throughout 2022. Enrollment can be found here: monthly.com/pasek-paul-musical-theatre

Watch the trailer below.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

How the Cast of ‘Company’ Learned of Stephen Sondheim’s Death: ‘It Was Crushing’

The cast of the new Broadway revival of “Company” was in the middle of a two-show Friday on Thanksgiving weekend when they heard the news that the musical’s legendary composer, Stephen Sondheim, had died at the age of 91. Listen to this week’s “Stagecraft” podcast below: Because the “Company” ensemble had worked with and gotten to know Sondheim — he had been at the production’s first preview just a few days before — the show’s Tony-winning director, Marianne Elliott (“War Horse,” “Angels in America”), wanted to make sure she was the one to tell them the news. “I had got the information that morning...
THEATER & DANCE
Variety

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Finalist Rosé Starring in Musical Comedy ‘Fowl Play’ (EXCLUSIVE)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” finalist Rosé will star in “Fowl Play, a new musical comedy about the story of two queer theater writers who are commissioned to write an apology for a fried chicken company with a history of homophobia that sounds an awful lot like Chick-fil-A. The show is directed by Tony Award and three-time Emmy Award nominee John Tartaglia, best known for appearing in “Avenue Q.” It has a book by Billy Recce (“Little Black Book” concept album) and Yoni Weiss and music/lyrics by Recce. “Fowl Play” will receive an industry reading on Thursday, December 16, at Carroll Studios in...
MOVIES
Variety

Pantelion Films, The Lift Start Production on Ambitious Movie ‘La Usurpadora, the Musical’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Major Latino Hollywood studio Pantelion Films is starting production on what it describes as its “most ambitious undertaking to date”: “La Usurpadora, the Musical.” Given Pantelion was the distributor of “Instructions Not Included,” the highest grossing Spanish-language film of all time in the U.S., as well as producer of “No Manches Frida,” its highest grossing Spanish comedy, that claim to ambition means something, singling out “La Usurpadora, the Musical” as one of the big Spanish-language releases of 2022. Produced by Pantelion Films and The Lift Entertainment, the movie marks a modern musical adaptation of one of the most succesful telenovelas of all...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Paul
skiddle.com

Dear Evan Hansen

WINNER OF 3 OLIVIER AWARDS INCLUDING BEST NEW MUSICAL DEAR EVAN HANSEN is the most vital and important musical of a generation (Daily Mail... This event occurred in November 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. WINNER OF 3 OLIVIER® AWARDS. INCLUDING BEST NEW MUSICAL.
PERFORMING ARTS
Columbia Missourian

Stephens theater professor ready to tour with 'Dear Evan Hansen'

Next week, a Stephens College theater professor will take his acting skills on the road with a leading role in the touring production of the Broadway hit, “Dear Evan Hansen.”. John Hemphill took a leave of absence from Stephens to perform and will return to teaching next fall. He has...
COLUMBIA, MO
Sioux City Journal

DVD REVIEW: 'Dear Evan Hansen' fans might embrace the film's extras

If you’re looking for a reason to get the DVD version of “Dear Evan Hansen” and you were lukewarm on the film, we’ve got it: The extras. Out Tuesday, the disc gives cast members a chance to weigh in on some of those iconic songs. They also get to talk about the making of the film and why they did what they did. It’s an explanation of sorts, but it does give the film context.
MOVIES
greensboro.com

'Dear Evan Hansen' to re-launch national tour at Greensboro's Tanger Center

GREENSBORO — On Dec. 7, Stephen Christopher Anthony will don his iconic blue polo shirt and arm cast, and become the title character in “Dear Evan Hansen.”. The performance at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts will mark the national tour’s first public performance of the Broadway musical since March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic temporarily shut it down.
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Musical Theater#La La Land#Music Industry#Mtf
umd.edu

How Sondheim Wrote the Book on Modern Musical Theater

From the butchering barber of “Sweeney Todd” to the adulterous Baker’s Wife of “Into the Woods,” Stephen Sondheim conjured up ambiguous, complicated characters for his decidedly adult musicals. Sondheim, widely considered the greatest Broadway composer and lyricist of the 20th century, died on Friday, leaving a legacy of characters who grappled with commitment, the creative process, regret, obsession and, perhaps above all, the human need to connect.
THEATER & DANCE
FanBolt.Com

Dear Evan Hansen DVD Review: A Movie Worth Celebrating

Prior to seeing this film earlier this year, I wasn’t super familiar with Dear Evan Hansen. I loosely knew the story, and then, of course, I knew the award-winning Broadway musical had a massive fan following. The film tells the story of Evan Hansen’s high school experience, which is less...
MOVIES
theaureview.com

Interview: Dear Evan Hansen director Stephen Chbosky on adapting the stage musical and the isolating feeling of making a film during the pandemic

A coming-of-age stage musical that won immediate critical acclaim from its opening in 2015, Dear Evan Hansen‘s inevitable stage-to-screen adaptation was always going to be a mammoth task to whichever filmmaker dared to take it on. For Stephen Chbosky, it was a challenge he tackled with open arms. As the...
MOVIES
theaureview.com

Film Review: Dear Evan Hansen; Return to sender or a letter worth reading?

Despite the fact that it’s a narrative known to the many that witnessed its theatre run since 2015, when the synopsis was revealed for the filmic adaptation of Steven Levenson‘s Dear Evan Hansen there was considerable shock and near-instant backlash. The notion of an emotionally disturbed teenager’s ultimate suicide being used as a plotting hook so a fellow student can gain the friendship and attention he never really had isn’t one that inspires the feel-good temperament the film seemed to be advertising. It’s an entirely fair judgement to be appalled at such an action, but, to be fair to Stephen Chbosky‘s film – working off Levenson’s own screenplay – it’s not that black-and-white either.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Music
Rolling Stone

Why Do People Hate the ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Movie So Much?

We may as well get this out of the way now: Ben Platt is 28 years old. He was 23 when he originated the lead role of Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway, after playing the anxious, socially awkward high school student in out-of-town and Off-Broadway runs. Platt would eventually win the Tony for Hansen, and the Broadway production itself would go home with nine awards, including Best Musical. It was more or less instantly canonized by the pundits, the public, and the Powers That Be (Musical Theater Division), with many people singling out Platt’s vocal range and physically taxing, open-wound performance. The praise wasn’t unanimous — even Hamilton, in its monocultural heyday, had its dissenters — but that didn’t stop its star from being the subject of fawning profiles. His last performance as Evan was on November 19th, 2017. A career as a next-gen Tommy Tune was more or less assured.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Why Movie Musicals Often Wind Up With Oscar Wins

Even before an iconic distant whistle opened the first screenings of Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, it was clear that musicals would factor into this year’s Oscar race. Hollywood loves musicals, and the classic 1961 West Side Story, directed by Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins, is the most honored in the genre, winning 10 Oscars, including best picture and director, plus crafts awards like cinematography, music and sound. “Look at West Side Story, All That Jazz, Singin’ in the Rain. Those are really good stories, great performances and music — these are well-crafted movies,” says recording mixer Michael Minkler, who is...
MOVIES
dcmetrotheaterarts.com

Off-Broadway musical adaptation of ‘Kimberly Akimbo’ at Atlantic Theater Company combines hilarious dark comedy with a meaningful message

Virgil’s ancient Roman maxim “tempus fugit” is nowhere more apparent than in the life of New Jersey teenager Kimberly Levaco in 1999. Afflicted with a rare genetic disorder that causes her body to age at four-and-a-half times the normal rate, she is just turning sixteen, but looks like a 72-year-old. Her time is flying by, and this milestone birthday marks the average life expectancy for someone with her incurable condition.
THEATER & DANCE
Decider

New Movies on Demand: ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage,’ ‘Spencer,’ ‘Dear Evan Hansen,’ + More

Kristen Stewart recently claimed that she’s only made five really good movies, and we’re pretty certain that Spencer, the film in which she portrays Princess Diana, is one of them. You can judge for yourself (hey, maybe you think she’s not giving Snow White & The Huntsman enough credit!) now that Spencer is now available this week on VOD. This week also marks Tom Hardy’s return as Eddie Brock, a journalist whose human self coexists with an alien symbiote known as Venom in Venom: Let There Be Carnage. In the film, which is the sequel to 2018’s Venom, Woody Harrelson reprises his role as serial killer Cletus Kasady who now has a symbiote of his own named, you guessed it, Carnage.
MOVIES
fox4now.com

Broadway’s ‘Wicked’ Casts First Black Glinda In Historic Announcement

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Broadway’s “Wicked” will have a new full-time Glinda floating in on her famous bubble...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Tick Tick Boom’: Crafting the ‘Sunday’ Diner Scene as a Sondheim Tribute with Broadway Legends

The sublime “Sunday” diner scene with the Broadway legends in Netflix’s “Tick Tick Boom” has become even more tear-inducing and meta with the recent passing of Stephen Sondheim, whose “Sunday in the Park with George” musical about French pointillist painter Georges Seurat started it all. First, through Jonathan Larson’s (Andrew Garfield) tribute song, “Sunday,” set in The Moondance Diner in SoHo, where he toils as a waiter and dreams of becoming the next Sondheim. Second, through “Tick Tick Boom” director Lin-Manuel Miranda’s ambitious, even miraculous, staging of the scene in a replica of the ’90s diner on a New York...
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

40K+
Followers
43K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy