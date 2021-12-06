ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Jack Johnson sets North American summer tour

By Wade Sheridan
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GoUqX_0dFQQOzf00

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Jack Johnson has announced a new North American summer tour that will begin in June.

The tour will kick off on June 21 in Gilford, N.H., at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion before it wraps up on Oct. 7 in Chula Vista, Calif., at the North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday at 10 a.m. local time through Johnson's offical website.

Johnson will be joined at various points on the tour by Ziggy Marley, Ben Harper and the Innocent Criminals, Lake Street Dive, Durand Jones and The Indications, and Ron Artis II and Thunderstorm Artis.

"It's been a while since the band and I have gotten together to play music. We can't wait to see all our friends on the road next summer and looking forward to a great tour. Hope to see you at a show! Aloha," Johnson said in a statement about the tour.

Johnson last released the album All the Light Above It Too in September 2017.

Here is the full list of dates for Jack Johnson's upcoming North American summer tour

June 21 -- Gilford, N.H., at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

June 22 -- Wantagh, N.Y., at Northwell Health

June 24 -- Columbia, Md., at Merriweather Post Pavilion

June 25 -- Camden, N.J., at BB&T Pavilion

June 26 -- Hartford, Conn., at Xfinity Theatre

June 28 -- Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, at Blossom Music Center

June 30 -- Chicago, Ill., at Huntington Bank Pavilion

July 2 -- Clarkston, Mich., at DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 3 -- Noblesville, Ind., at Ruoff Music Center

July 5 -- Toronto, Canada, at Budweiser Stage

Aug. 18 -- West Palm Beach, Fla., at iThink Financial Amphitheatre

Aug. 19 -- Tampa, Fla., at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 20 -- Alpharetta, Ga., at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Aug. 21 -- Raleigh, N.C., at Coastal Credit Union Music Park

Aug. 23 -- Charlotte, N.C., at PNC Music Pavillion

Aug. 24 -- Nashville, Tenn., at Ascend Amphitheater

Aug. 26 -- Woodlands, Texas, at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Aug. 27 -- Del Valle, Texas, at Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Aug. 28 -- Dallas, Texas, at Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug. 31 -- Englewood, Colo., at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

Sept. 2 -- Salt Lake City, Utah, at USANA Amphitheatre

Sept. 4 -- Stateline, Nev., at Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena

Sept. 24 -- George, Wash., at Gorge Amphitheatre

Sept. 25 -- Bend, Ore., at Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Sept. 26 -- Troutdale, Ore., at McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater

Sept. 28 -- Berkeley, Calif., at The Greek Theatre

Oct. 1 -- Los Angeles, Calif., at Hollywood Bowl

Oct. 4 -- Santa Barbara, Calif., at Santa Barbara Bowl

Oct. 5 -- Santa Barbara, Calif., at Santa Barbara Bowl

Oct. 7 -- Chula Vista, Calif., at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Comments / 0

Related
Mercury News

This could be the greatest classic rock package tour of 2022

Styx and REO Speedwagon are joining forces for another tour. And they’re bringing Loverboy with them. The three acts have announced dates for their Live and Unzoomed tour, which kicks off in May — and could turn out to be the best classic rock package tour of 2022. Thankfully, the...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
hennemusic.com

Judas Priest announce rescheduled North American tour dates

Judas Priest have announced rescheduled date for their 50 Heavy Metal Years North American tour. Originally set to take place in 2020, the shows were first postponed due to the pandemic and the shutdown of the live music industry, and reset for 2021. The veteran UK band were in the...
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Foo Fighters Alter Newly Announced 2022 North American Tour Plans

UPDATE: After this morning's tour announcement, Foo Fighters have made a couple of changes. The band has bowed out of their Minneapolis show, citing that Huntington Bank Stadium had refused to meet the band's COVID safety measures. In a tweet, the group says they are attempting to find a suitable replacement venue. The band has also added a Columbia, Md. date for May 16. Get more info here.
hennemusic.com

Royal Blood announce Typhoons North American tour

Royal Blood have announced dates for a 2022 tour of North America in support of their latest album, "Typhoons." The spring series – with guests cleopatrick – will open in Toronto, ON on April 18, with shows wrapping up in Boston, MA on May 24. "Delighted and thrilled to the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Utah State
Audacy

Jazmine Sullivan announces 2022 North American tour

Since the January release of ‘Heaux Tales’, we’ve been patiently waiting, and now the time has finally come. Jazmine Sullivan is giving the people what they want, strike that, need. Announcing her long-awaited North American ‘The Heaux Tales Tour’.
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Brian Wilson & Chicago Set For Joint Summer Tour

Beach Boys genius Brian Wilson has just rolled out a 25-city joint summer trek with Chicago. As always, joining Wilson on the road is his crack solo band of the past 21 years — featuring fellow Beach Boys Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin. The tour kicks off on June 7th...
Alternative Press

Foo Fighters reveal North American tour dates and Ramones cover

Foo Fighters have just announced a summer 2022 North American tour in support of their new album Medicine At Midnight. Along with a string of U.K. and European dates, the band will hit several stadiums across the country between May and August. Meanwhile, Dave Grohl is continuing the annual tradition...
MUSIC
hennemusic.com

Alice Cooper announces spring North American tour

Alice Cooper has announced a new spring 2022 North American tour in support of latest album, “Detroit Stories.”. The series will open with a standalone Cooper casino show in Connecticut on March 19 before the rocker is joined by Buckcherry for dates starting the next night in Hanover, MD; the band will wrap up their double-header opening gigs in late April before Ace Frehley steps in for a pair of California events at the end of the run.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ziggy Marley
947wls.com

Reo Speedwagon, Styx & Loverboy set for ‘Live & UnZoomed’ Summer Tour

Styx and REO Speedwagon are gearing up for 35-city summer trek, dubbed the “Live & unZoomed” tour with special guests Loverboy opening at all dates. Styx and REO will alternate headlining each night, and start the trek on May 31st in Grand Rapids, Michigan at Van Andel Arena, with the bands winding things down on August 21st at Wantagh, New York at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater.
tampamagazines.com

Tampa Confidential

I was born and raised right here in “Champa Bay.” I graduated from East Bay High in the Class of 2006. My food career all really started just as a hobby in the backyard. That led to vending at pop-up car shows around town, and then competing in the barbecue circuit and winning. All of it just really made me fall in love with the whole barbecue scene.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dte Energy Music Theatre#Pnc Music Pavilion#North American#Northwell Health#Bb T Pavilion#Xfinity Theatre#Blossom Music Center#Huntington Bank Pavilion#Dte Energy Music#Ruoff Music Center#Budweiser Stage#Ithink Financial#Midflorida Credit Union#Ameris Bank#Pnc Music Pavillion
Miami New Times

The 16 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Looking for a way to earn that second slice of pumpkin pie? Join the tenth-annual Fort Lauderdale Turkey Trot on Thursday, a Thanksgiving Day tradition featuring a 5K run — or walk — benefiting the Leadership Broward Foundation and the MedPro Future Nurse Scholarship. Festive costumes are encouraged for the race, which will wind along A1A. The course will take participants on a scenic tour as the sun rises, with commemorative race shirts and medals waiting at the finish line for the first 2,800 registrants. 6 a.m. Thursday, at Las Olas Oceanside Park, 300 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; turkeytrotftl.com. Registration costs $40. Olivia McAuley.
MIAMI, FL
bocaratonobserver.com

MATZOBALL® Returns

For Christians, Christmas Eve is filled with excitement, waiting for Santa, perhaps attending midnight Mass or breaking bread with family and friends. But for young Jewish people, the night is like any other, unless you attend MATZOBALL® at One11BocaRaton, Dec. 24 from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. If you haven’t...
musicfestnews.com

Jimmy Buffett Returns to the Sunshine State for 4-Night Run

Jimmy Buffett Returns to the Sunshine State for 4-Night Run. Parrot Heads rejoice! Jimmy Buffett along with his Coral Reefer Band are headed back to the Sunshine State for a four-night Florida run on the current Life on the Flip Side tour. The tour will make its first stop on...
wach.com

WATCH: Sharks and manatees commingle in Florida waters

APOLLO BEACH, Fla. (ABC) — Did you know manatees and sharks coexisted like this?. Watch aerial footage of the two species swimming together Tuesday in at Apollo Beach in Florida. Apollo Beach is near Tampa. Fox 13 in Tampa Bay says the manatees were basking in the sunlight while huddling...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie Remains Not Yet Turned Over to Family- A Sign They Are Not His?

Remains of Gabby Petito's fiance, Brian Laundrie, are yet to be sent to his family, according to their legal team. There is no indication that the remains recovered in a Florida park on October 20 have been released to Laundrie's family, ABC 7 has been told by Bertolino. Additionally, they...
explorebigsky.com

Rock legends Foo Fighters to play in Big Sky

BIG SKY – Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Foo Fighters are set to take the stage at the Big Sky Events Arena in Big Sky Town Center on Aug. 10, 2022 as part of their LIVE IN NORTH AMERICA 2022 tour. The band will open with a headline show for the 2022 Peak to Sky concert series, co-executive produced by Outlaw Partners and Laura Glass / Cocolittle Media. Ticket sales for Foo Fighters begin Fri., Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. MST online only at peaktosky.com.
BIG SKY, MT
atmorenews.com

On his way home

On December 1, in the small town of Yellow Bluff near Camden, retired Sheriff’s Deputy Madison “Skip” Nicholson, who was working as a constable / process service, responded to a residence on a domestic disturbance. Nicholson and another deputy were met with gunfire. Nicholson was shot multiple times in the chest and neck; he was airlifted to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola in critical condition where he later died. On December 2, a procession that passed through Atmore took Deputy Nicholson home. The Atmore Fire Department and law enforcement honored him with the giant American flag as the procession entered Atmore.
ATMORE, AL
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
225K+
Followers
45K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy