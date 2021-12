Stockton University’s attempt to make South Jersey a maple syrup hub received another boost with a second $500,0000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.`. The first grant, also $500K, came in 2020. According to an article in The Press of Atlantic City, Stockton is investigating the viability of using red maples for the production of maple syrup. Typically, sugar maples are used for syrup because of its sap’s higher sugar content, but Stockton researchers are investigating whether modern extraction techniques could turn areas with a lot of red maples (like southern NJ) into syrup producing areas.

