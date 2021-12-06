Burglars targeting Asian-American households in Torrance posed as landscapers: police

TORRANCE, Calif. (KNX) — Torrance police have issued a warning to the public to be vigilant for burglars, posing as gardeners, and targeting victims of Asian descent.

The burglaries, which have occurred over the last few weeks, have been concentrated in townhomes in gated communities located in the central and eastern parts of Torrance, according to Sgt. Mark Ponegalek of the Torrance Police Department.

Cash, jewelry, and designer handbags were taken from the homes, according to police. One household was hit with an approximate $70,000 loss.

There have been no reported confrontations between suspected burglars and homeowners. The thieves allegedly targeted homes when no one was present, according to police.

Victims have all been described as homeowners of Asian descent who own businesses outside of Torrance. Police theorize victims may have been followed home from work and kept large sums of cash in their houses.

Suspects have been described as three to four people posing as gardeners or landscape laborers. They were believed to be driving late model U.S.-made minivans and SUVs. Police have also released two photos from surveillance cameras on burgled properties showing the suspects wearing hats and reflective vests.

Follow KNX 1070 Newsradio

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram