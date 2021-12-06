Chicken Tenders May Be The Next Big Shortage

Chicken tenders could be the next item on the supply shortage menu.

You won’t find any deals on chicken tenders at KFC or other fast food joints any time soon. The delish food is the victim of labor shortages and adverse weather conditions, leaving some meat manufacturers expecting to be at less than full operating capacity.

Chicken tenderloins, how they are packaged in grocery stores, will also be part of the shortage.

The price of breast meat is already well above what it was this time last year and tenders require more processing, making them already more expensive.

(Photo Illustration by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)