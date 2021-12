Lucia Ruta remembers a time when abortions were illegal. A native of Washington, D.C., she says she received an abortion in a back alley when she was 16, in the 1960s. “The doctor told me that if I made as so much a whimper, he was going to stop and kick me out,” she said. “I was one of the lucky ones. My life was not destroyed, and I didn’t die.”

PROTESTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO