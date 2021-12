The Honolulu poet’s debut collection is raw, tender, and an oath to persevere through everything that life throws at you. Not all can articulate. The people who work at the online platform on which you are reading this introduction are paid to articulate, and they barely get by. The ability to articulate in such a way so as to convey emotion — or perhaps, more accurately, inspire actual feeling in another through words — is a magical, inimitable skill. When a word or phrase or series of such come together in a particular order which trigger within the reader some sort of love or fury, so much so that the breeze in the phrase is felt on the reader’s face, or the heartbreak in the words put lumps in the reader’s throat, that is often referred to as poetry. Poetry is what Tony Kile does.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 5 DAYS AGO