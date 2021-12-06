ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Knocked Loose announce tour with Movements, Kublai Khan & Koyo

By Amanda Hatfield
brooklynvegan.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKnocked Loose surprise-released a new EP and accompanying short film, A Tear in the Fabric of Life, in October (order on vinyl), and now they've announced a tour supporting it. Starting in March, they'll be on the road with Movements, Kublai Khan, and Koyo, including stops in Nashville, Baltimore, Orlando, Atlanta,...

www.brooklynvegan.com

Comments / 0

Related
thatgrapejuice.net

Jazmine Sullivan Announces ‘The Heaux Tales Tour’

Jazmine Sullivan is taking her ‘Heaux Tales’ on the road. For, the songbird has announced that she’s setting sail on a live trek in support of the GRAMMY-nominated EP. The 25-date jaunt will see Sullivan illuminate stages across the US with hits from the project such as ‘Pick Up Your Feelings’ and ‘Lost One.’
MUSIC
musicfestnews.com

Iron Maiden Announce 2022 World Tour

British heavy metal rock icons Iron Maiden has announced the Legacy of the Beast World Tour that will bring the Grammy Award-winning rockers stateside for a two-month autumn tour. This follows their 29-stop European leg of the tour from May through July. The North American leg of the tour will...
MUSIC
NME

Royal Blood announce 2022 North American tour

Royal Blood have announced that they’ll be heading out on a North American tour in 2022 – see the full list of dates below. The run of dates, which are set to start in Toronto on April 18 and end on May 24 in Boston, will be in support of the Brighton band’s latest album, ‘Typhoons’, which was released back in April.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kublai Khan
brooklynvegan.com

Olivia Rodrigo announces 2022 tour (2 nights at Radio City included)

Olivia Rodrigo, whose hits-filled debut album SOUR was the most streamed album of 2021 on Spotify and has cracked several major year-end lists, has just announced a massive headlining international tour for 2022. Support comes from Gracie Abrams, Holly Humberstone, and Baby Queen, varying by date. The tour includes a...
MUSIC
themusicuniverse.com

The Warning announces first headlining tour

After a whirlwind year that saw them releasing their explosive Mayday EP and a new cover of Metallica’s classic “Enter Sandman” with singer-songwriter Alessia Cara, Monterrey Mexico hard rock sister trio The Warning have announced their debut US headline tour for 2022. With its Los Angeles shows at the Troubadour already sold out, the Mayday Tour kicks off in San Diego on January 18th, with the ticket pre-sale launching on December 7th, locally on December 9th, and to the general public December 10th via their website.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Hiatus Kaiyote announces 2022 US shows

Australian soul/funk/psych band Hiatus Kaiyote returned this year with their new album (and first for Brainfeeder), Mood Valiant (and it's been cracking some year-end lists), and they're planning to play a few US shows in 2022. That includes LA's Smokin' Grooves festival, plus headlining shows at NYC's Brooklyn Steel on March 13 (tickets) and Oakland's Fox Theater at March 17 (tickets). Both shows go on sale Friday (12/10) at 10 AM local time with presales starting today.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Superchunk announce guest-filled new album & 2022 tour (listen to “Endless Summer”)

Superchunk will release their 12th album, Wild Loneliness, on February 25 via Merge. Made during lockdown at their North Carolina home, the album features a number of guest appearances, including Sharon Van Etten, R.E.M.’s Mike Mills, Wye Oak’s Andy Stack, Camera Obscura's Tracyanne Campbell, Owen Pallett, Kelly Pratt, and Franklin Bruno.
ROCK MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox Theater#Atlanta#Long Island#Kublai Khan Koyo#Starland#Paramount#Orthodox#Tid#Gibus Caf Paris#Electric Ballroom Camden#United Kingdom Sun
brooklynvegan.com

The English Beat announce 2022 tour dates

Ska and pop greats The English Beat are back on the road, with dates in December, January and a just-announced spring 2022 tour. Dates include two Los Angeles shows at The Bourbon Room on 1/28 & 1/29, and a NYC show at Le Poisson Rouge on March 29. Tickets for all just-announced March/April dates go on sale Friday, December 10 at 10 AM.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Ryley Walker announces 2022 dates with Bitchin Bajas and Tonstartssbandht

Ryley Walker has announced spring 2022 tour dates that have him out for a week of Midwest shows with Bitchin Bajas, followed by East Coast shows with Tonstartssbandht. Bitchin Bajas dates include Omaha, Minneapolis, Davenport (IA), Milwaukee, Chicago and Ferndale, and the dates with Tonstartssbandht include Boston, Philly, DC, NYC, Portland, ME and Providence. The NYC show happens March 17 at Bowery Ballroom and tickets for all just-announced dates go on sale Friday, December 10 at 10 AM local time.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Touche Amore add Militarie Gun & Gleemer to 2022 tour

Are going on a BrooklynVegan-presented tour in support of 2020's great Lament in the spring. Dogleg, who, along with Vein.fm, were scheduled to open all dates, have since gone on hiatus, so instead they'll be joined by Colorado emo/shoegaze band Gleemer on March 4-15, and Regional Justice Center offshoot Militarie Gun on March 18-April 12.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
Country
Poland
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Music
Country
Switzerland
Country
Netherlands
brooklynvegan.com

PUP’s Steve Sladkowski discusses his 10 favorite albums of 2021

PUP had a relatively quiet 2021, but they recently started making noise again and they're gearing up for a much louder 2022. This year saw them cover "Holier Than Thou" for the massive Metallica tribute album, and last month they put out two new songs (produced by Peter Katis) and announced a massive 2022 tour with support from Cloud Nothings, Pinkshift, and Sheer Mag, varying by date.
ROCK MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Shame share new single “Baldur’s Gate”

Shame have shared a new single, "Baldur's Gate." Despite the Dungeons & Dragons-y title, it's a holiday song of sorts, but apart from a hint of sleigh bells in the opening moments and a mention of Christmas, you wouldn't really know it. "Baldur's Gate" is definitely a Shame song, though, with sinewy guitars and a dark romantic vibe: "If I could rip off all my skin," Charlie Steen sings in the opening lines, "And parcel it inside a tin, I’d write your name in biro, on the ribbons, like decorations."
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Tame Impala announce 2022 tour

Tame Impala have announced a 2022 North American tour. Things kick off with appearances at Tempe's Innings Festival and Okeechobee Fest in Florida, followed by headline shows in Pittsburgh, Toronto, Montreal, Uncasville, Brooklyn, Boston, the DC area, Philadelphia, Asheville, Nashville, and New Orleans before wrapping up at the Hangout Fest in Alabama. Tickets for all new dates go on sale Friday, December 10 at 10 AM local and Tame Impala's full tour schedule is below.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Jack White announces 2022 tour, playing Barclays Center (BV presale)

Jack White has two new albums on the way in 2022 and he'll promote them with a massive world tour that runs from April through August. The tour kicks off with two nights at Detroit's Masonic Temple Theatre and includes a Brooklyn stop at Barclays Center on April 21 and two L.A. shows at YouTube Theatre on May 31 and June 1. All dates are listed below.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Magdalena Bay Announce 2022 Tour

Magdalena Bay are set to head out on their first headlining tour next year. It starts in Boston in mid-February and wraps in San Francisco on April 1. They’ve also shared a new live video for their Mercurial World song “You Lose!” Watch that and see the full list of dates below.
RETAIL
brooklynvegan.com

Penelope Isles announce 2022 tour w/ Pom Poko, discuss their favorite music of 2021

UK group Penelope Isles, led by siblings Lily and Jack Wolter, released the terrific Which Way to Happy earlier this year. It's wonderfully dynamic album, full of expansive, soaring melodies and widescreen production, which benefits from a great mix by Flaming Lips collaborator Dave Fridmann. One of the standouts, the fizzy "Have You Heard," has just gotten a video made by director Jamie Thraves, who made Radiohead’s “Just” and Coldplay’s “The Scientist." In fact, the video's opening scene feels like a tip of the hat "Just," and features the band's Bella Union label boss (and onetime Cocteau Twins bassist) Simon Raymonde. You can watch that below.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Listen to Bon Iver’s new song “Second Nature” from the ‘Don’t Look Up’ soundtrack

The Adam McKay-directed satirical sci-fi film Don’t Look Up (starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence alongside Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep, and more) hits select theaters today and Netlifx on December 24, and the soundtrack is also out today. It was scored by Nicholas Britell (Moonlight, If Beale Street Could Talk, Succession, etc), and it also features the recently released Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi song "Just Look Up," as well as the just-released Bon Iver song "Second Nature." It's a gorgeous, soaring song that sounds like it could've fit in on Bon Iver's classic self-titled album, but with sweeping orchestral arrangements courtesy of Nicholas Britell (who also contributed to the Ariana/Kid Cudi song). Listen below.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy