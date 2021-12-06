Knocked Loose announce tour with Movements, Kublai Khan & Koyo

Shame have shared a new single, "Baldur's Gate." Despite the Dungeons & Dragons-y title, it's a holiday song of sorts, but apart from a hint of sleigh bells in the opening moments and a mention of Christmas, you wouldn't really know it. "Baldur's Gate" is definitely a Shame song, though, with sinewy guitars and a dark romantic vibe: "If I could rip off all my skin," Charlie Steen sings in the opening lines, "And parcel it inside a tin, I’d write your name in biro, on the ribbons, like decorations."

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO