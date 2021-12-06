Knocked Loose announce tour with Movements, Kublai Khan & Koyo

The Adam McKay-directed satirical sci-fi film Don’t Look Up (starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence alongside Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep, and more) hits select theaters today and Netlifx on December 24, and the soundtrack is also out today. It was scored by Nicholas Britell (Moonlight, If Beale Street Could Talk, Succession, etc), and it also features the recently released Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi song "Just Look Up," as well as the just-released Bon Iver song "Second Nature." It's a gorgeous, soaring song that sounds like it could've fit in on Bon Iver's classic self-titled album, but with sweeping orchestral arrangements courtesy of Nicholas Britell (who also contributed to the Ariana/Kid Cudi song). Listen below.
