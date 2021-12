The UNC Football program returns to action on Saturday for the final regular season game of the year and they have the chance to take down a rival in N.C. State. While things haven’t gone as planned for Mack Brown’s team in a year where they had high expectations, they have the chance to take down the Wolfpack for the third-straight year and end the regular season on a high note. The Tar Heels have already clinched a bowl spot and likely know where they are going in the postseason but with it being rivalry week, the stakes are pretty high and UNC can officially eliminate the Wolfpack from the ACC title game by beating them.

