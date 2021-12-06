AXA IM Alts pays €40m for Italian PBSA scheme

The newly renamed Trolley also confirmed its recent $7M Series A investment round, which was led by Pace Capital. Established in 2015, Trolley is a payouts platform that allows businesses to “automate and manage payouts, collect recipient tax and banking information, and mitigate fraud and risk.” In this time, Trolley has become “the payouts solution of choice for hundreds of businesses, paying out to over 1.1 million different creators, musicians, artists, makers, vendors, on-demand workers, and suppliers,” according to a release.
