Linda LeGarde Grover's New Book: Gichigami Hearts - Stories and Histories from Misaabekong

By KAXE
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLinda LeGarde Grover was our guest this morning. The snow is here and it is time to tell stories. In her new book "Gichigami Hearts - Stories and Histories from...

harvardpress.com

Book Review: Linda Hoffman’s ‘The Artist and the Orchard’

Linda Hoffman, owner of Old Frog Pond Farm on Eldridge Road, heard the words “apples are hard to grow” so often over the years that they became a fitting title for the first chapter of her newly published memoir, “The Artist and the Orchard.” As Hoffman recounts her journey to restore an old apple orchard, she weaves in the story of her personal journey toward self-understanding.
GROTON, MA
allongeorgia.com

Gwinnett Author K.L. Watkins Releases New Book ‘Family of the Heart’

K.L. Watkins, a professional storyteller who has told stories throughout the United States, has completed her new book “Family of the Heart”: a potent coming-of-age tale of a young woman struggling to find her place in the world. Watkins traveled to Russia with a storytelling delegation through People to People Ambassadors. She has published numerous articles and short stories in professional journals. She retired as a cultural arts director for Parks and Recreation, Gwinnett County, Georgia, where programs included all the arts with a strong writers’ group established in 1989.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Houston Chronicle

A New Book on DJ Screw Tells His Story With Over 130 Voices

DJ Screw’s fingerprints are all over mainstream music, from Travis Scott’s chart-topping Astroworld album that shot the producer-rapper’s career into the stratosphere, to Solange Knowles ode to Houston, When I Get Home, to her superstar big sister’s resurgent single “Bow Down/I Been On,” that preceded her world-stopping eponymous fifth album. This music slows and stretches vocals and beats, morphing sounds into molasses in the way Screw popularized, first in Texas, then nationally. So much music finds its origins in Screw’s style, like the “slowed + reverb” edits of popular songs littered across the web or the Chopstars “chopped not slopped” reimaginings of whole projects, like the soundtrack for 2016 Oscar winner Moonlight.
HOUSTON, TX
State
Minnesota State
Only In Oklahoma

The Story Behind This Evil Place In Oklahoma Will Make Your Blood Turn Cold

If you head outside Oklahoma City to the town of Spencer, there’s an evil place known as The Purple Church that has long been recognized as one of the most haunted places in Oklahoma. The interesting part is that it’s not purple, nor is it a church, but it is full of paranormal activity that […] The post The Story Behind This Evil Place In Oklahoma Will Make Your Blood Turn Cold appeared first on Only In Your State.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Jacksonville Journal Courier

'Oregon Trail' celebrates 50 years with popular game's origin story

An "internationally known educational game," The Oregon Trail, turns 50 today and its creators are celebrating the anniversary with the game's origin story beginning in Minnesota. Why it matters:. The Oregon Trail revolutionized personal computing. It eventually became a computer game that was used widely in classrooms across the country...
TECHNOLOGY
toledocitypaper.com

Living Poetry: Local author publishes first novel

Full of hardships, poverty, drugs, profanity and hope, Dan Denton’s first published novel deserves to be classified as “living poetry,” as described in the book’s introduction. “$100-A-Week Motel” brings readers into the world of an unnamed narrator, trying to navigate life and relationships with others while struggling to survive day to day, $100 week to $100 week. What’s truly impressive is the love and humor that manages to shine through, reminding us of our humanity and our hope for continuous improvement.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
leadertimes.com

Local history comes alive in new book

It’s no mystery, suggests veteran local author George Guido. Motivation has come easy in his many years of chronicling the history of the Alle Kiski Valley, its life and times, industry, sports, quirks and more. “I like finding out things I didn’t know about,” he explains. What he learns he has shared in books that have become evergreens in our […]
BOOKS & LITERATURE
kcapplauds.net

New book from kck native

BORN expands the concepts of Law of Attraction exponentially and awesomely simplifies everything you think you know about the power of Self-Creation. BORN is NOT a book about affirmations, visioning, Dark Energy, Self-Protection, or waiting for directions from God, the Guides or the Angels, Karma, or Struggle. It IS a...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
wknofm.org

From the Streets and the Heart, a Poet's Words Live On

"I'm not really writing for attention," he told us. "It's more for comfort. But every time I write, I share a part of me. Part of me is getting on the paper." Theddy's life started looking up after that. Cheryl Dean, a housing advocate with Promise Development Corporation, was his...
MEMPHIS, TN
Clear Lake Mirror Reporter

Church’s rich history recorded in book

(Above) The Congregational Church in Clear Lake was located at the corner of 2nd Avenue North and North 4th Street. The church, dedicated in February 1895, is shown as it looked in 1912. First Congregational Church, of Clear Lake, is celebrating its 150th Anniversary. The church intended to honor this...
CLEAR LAKE, IA
CBS News

New book highlights story of resilience after Tree of Life shooting

Over the last three years, the Jewish community in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh has come to rely on hope. In October of 2018, 11 Jews were murdered while worshipping in a local synagogue. The horrific attack is the subject of a new book, “Squirrel Hill: The Tree of Life Synagogue Shooting and the Soul of a Neighborhood.” Author Mark Oppenheimer spoke to Dana Jacobson about how the entire community rallied, illuminating the idea of hope, to overcome the darkness of hate.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wglr.com

New book explores history of Wisconsin supper clubs

MADISON, Wis. — Author Ron Faiola joins Live at Four to talk about his new book called “The Wisconsin Supper Clubs Story: An Illustrated History, with Relish.”. COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
WISCONSIN STATE
moversmakers.org

Former Procter & Gamble director turns oral history on spirituality into new book

While traveling the globe as a marketing director for Procter & Gamble, Daniel Epstein interviewed and photographed 500 people across 27 countries documenting the power of faith and spirituality. His 18-year exploration is the world’s most extensive oral history project about faith conducted by an individual. Epstein founded the nonprofit...
CINCINNATI, OH
ktbb.com

New ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ trailer hints at the bounty hunter’s story of survival

A new trailer for Disney+'s upcoming The Book of Boba Fett series hints at an important chapter: How he cheated death after the events of 1983's Return of the Jedi. As most Star Wars fans can tell you, Fett ended up in the belly of a sandpit-dwelling creature known as a sarlacc, as the heroes escaped the clutches of Jabba the Hutt in that film. But The Mandalorian brought Boba back from the dead, and Star Wars prequel star Temuera Morrison to fill his spike-tipped boots.
MOVIES

