5 Best Rap Albums of November 2021

We're two weeks away from Christmas Eve, and most of the music world is in year-end mode, with Album of the Year lists galore, but this is still a fairly major release week. I highlight seven new releases below, Bill talks about the Bill Callahan & Bonnie 'Prince' Billy covers album and more in Indie Basement, and honorable mentions include Jeff Parker, Big Boi & Sleepy Brown, Rick Ross, Alicia Keys, Tor Lundvall, Malignant Altar, Dark Sky Burial (Napalm Death), Worst Party Ever, Hotboii, Drakeo the Ruler, Wiz Khalifa & Cardo Got Wings, Pi'erre Bourne & TM88, Nicole Atkins, Vado, Dead Best (mem Atom and His Package, AM/FM), Delay, OT The Real & DJ Green Lantern, Lizard Music, Mondaze, Funeral, Teen Daze, the Moses Sumney live album, The National's Cyrano soundtrack, the Fleet Foxes live album (recorded at St. Ann's Warehouse in Brooklyn), the Green Day BBC Sessions album (we've got it on vinyl), the Boneflower / Lang split, the Jlin EP, the Rio da Yung OG EP, the A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie EP, and the San Fermin collaborations comp (ft. Wye Oak, Wild Pink, Thao Nguyen, Nico Muhly & more).

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO