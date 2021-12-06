Three More Virginia Horses Confirmed With EHM

Have the wild horses on the Virginia Range in Nevada been converted into a herd of the ‘walking dead’?. A review of natural history shows that humankind have been poor stewards of the American landscape and wildlife. Humans don’t like to assume the blame for their own actions on the landscape, many times blaming nature’s forces for bad stewardship. A good example of this are the catastrophic wildfires that are devastating western forests. And with the destruction of the forests, wildlife, watersheds and fisheries are being devastated via immediate destruction by intense heat, flames and smoke, and finishing off with catastrophic erosion post-wildfire, that silts-in the spawning beds for salmon and trout. And finally, the loss of forests and native plant and grass ground cover, reduces the amount of winter precipitation that can refresh the aquifer; winter rains just runoff with soils into the streams and rivers, and into the sea.
