CDL plans for Central Mall’s rejuvenation with $230m strategic acquisition

3PL Central acquired CIO Technologies, including its flagship product CartRover, to drive seamless integrations for omnichannel fulfillment. “Today’s e-commerce brands need a platform that provides flexibility to facilitate growth throughout their lifecycle,” says Andy Lloyd, CEO of 3PL Central. “Currently, 3PLs and brands have to piece together disparate solutions to build out their omnichannel fulfillment capabilities. CartRover’s integration capabilities connect Skubana OMS, 3PL Warehouse Manager and Scout to any commerce platform, making it simple for any brand or 3PL to support flow of orders from new sales channels.”

TECHNOLOGY ・ 6 DAYS AGO