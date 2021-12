Activision Blizzard has revealed what players can expect in Season One of post-launch content for Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone. We’ll mainly be focusing on Vanguard‘s additions here, as there’s already been quite a lot on the new Pacific map in Warzone. There’ll be two new maps in the first drop, including all new map Paradise. Also based in the Pacific, this three lane map features dangerous toxic waste and underground tunnels. The second map is Radar, a remake of classic COD: MW3 map Dome.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO