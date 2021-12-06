ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asia-Pacific property markets set to rebound in 2022

Cover picture for the articleThe Asia-Pacific region is set to continue its recovery from the pandemic, despite renewed uncertainty caused by the Omicron variant. Economies hampered by lockdowns in 2021 likely will exhibit above-trend growth...

Investors pour €2.6b into Central London offices since end of Q3

Investment flows into the Central London office market have hit £2.2 billion (€2.6 billion/$2.9 billion) since the beginning of October, according to the latest research from Knight Frank. London’s higher-yielding office assets relative to Europe’s gateway cities continued to attract global capital. U.S. investors were the most active,...
NBC Philadelphia

Asia-Pacific Markets Trade Mixed as Investors Assess Omicron Risks

SINGAPORE — Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed Thursday as investors assessed risks surrounding the omicron Covid variant. The Nikkei 225 in Japan declined 0.47% to 28,725.47 while the Topix index fell 0.57% to 1,990.79. In Australia, the ASX 200 slipped 0.28% to 7,384.50, with most sectors closing lower. The energy...
CoinTelegraph

AOFEX sets up Taiwan branch to develop its South Asia market

AOFEX officially established its Taiwan branch on Dec. 3, to enhance the global influence of its brand and better serve its global users. The opening of an additional regional division will enhance the global circulation of OT (the platform’s token) and the adaptation of relevant applications within the ecosystem, which will further promote growth in new processes and connections as well as brand-new ecosystem applications. AOFEX launched an event with a series of surprises and benefits on the same day, and a giveaway of 260,000 Tether (USDT) premiums to show gratitude to its loyal users, as well as to welcome new arrivals. For details, please refer to the official announcement.
Motley Fool

3 Ways to Earn Income While the Market Swings Up and Down

Waste Management stock deserves to be at an all-time high. A combination of self-help initiatives and strong end markets make ABB an attractive investment. Watsco is an industry stalwart in the HVAC market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
The Independent

Chinese central banker says market can handle developer debt

Financial markets can cope with the impact of a Chinese real estate developer that is struggling to avoid defaulting on $310 billion in debt, the central bank governor said Thursday, in a new effort to assure the public the economy can be shielded from fallout.Yi Gang’s comments by video to a seminar in Hong Kong added to indications Beijing has no plans to bail out Evergrande Group. Fears of a default have rattled financial markets, but economists say the ruling Communist Party wants to avoid sending the wrong signal at a time when it is trying to force companies...
Heitman: European and North American cities outpace Asia Pacific

London, New York City, Paris and Tokyo retain spots in Heitman Real Estate Securities Group’s (HRES) annual real estate market rankings for its Global Prime Real Estate Securities Strategies. “Although the composition of this year’s rankings remains relatively unchanged, with Dublin marking the only new entrant, we did see some...
U.S. Hotel Stocks Falll 7.6% in November

The Baird/STR Hotel Stock Index fell 7.6% in November to a level of 5,099. Year to date through the first 11 months of 2021, the stock index was up 11.5%. “Hotel stock price volatility continued in November with both the Hotel brands and Hotel REITs significantly underperforming their respective benchmarks,” said Michael Bellisario, senior hotel research analyst and director at Baird. “Two different investment narratives drove stock price performance during the month: In early November, third quarter earnings were better than expected, reopening optimism continued to gain momentum, and the hotel brands were hitting new all-time highs; but, by the end of the month, broader growth and inflation concerns surfaced, the Omicron variant spooked investors and impacted all travel-related stocks, and the hotel REITs were hitting new year-to-date lows.”
ConocoPhillips announces 2 deals, a $1.36 billion sales of assets and an up to $1.65 purchase

Shares of ConocoPhillips edged up 0.2% in morning trading, after the announced two deals Wednesday related to its Asia-Pacific portfolio of assets, one for the sale of assets for $1.36 billion and the other to increase and investment by up to $1.65 billion. The oil and gas company said it has agreed to sell its subsidiary that indirectly owns it 54% stake in the Indonesia Corridor Block Production Sharing Contract and a 35% interest in the Transasia Pipeline Company to MedcoEnergi for $1.355 billion. The Indonesia assets being sold had produced 50,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBOED) during the nine months ended Sept. 30. The company also said it is exercising its right to buy up to an additional 10% stake in Australia Pacific LNG for up to $1.645 billion from Origin Energy, with the deal expected to close in the first quarter of 2022. ConocoPhillips stock has shot up 35.2% over the past three months, while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF has rallied 20.4% and the S&P 500 has gained 3.8%.
5 Questions: Demand for alts driving growth of interval funds

Interval funds have been the talk of the private wealth business for several years, as retail investors seek to access alternative asset classes to diversify their portfolios. Among the private wealth professionals who have devoted a lot of their attention to interval funds and the role they play for the individual investor is Kimberly Flynn, managing director of alternative investments at XA Investments.
Credit market and property market contagion in China

When news broke in September 2021 that property developer China Evergrande Group might default on loan repayments, global markets took note. Amid ongoing default risk among other Chinese property developers as well, what is the current state of China’s credit market and real estate market, and how much do investors need to concern themselves about possible regional and global knock-on effects?
UBS Asset Management releases its real estate outlook report

The economy slowed in the third quarter, while inflation is proving higher and more persistent than originally expected, according to UBS Asset Management in its real estate outlook report. Real estate markets were strong, with global transaction activity back to pre-pandemic levels and falls in yields and cap rates reported...
Future of MRO in Asia-Pacific

Despite the challenges of border closures and flight groundings, the Asia-Pacific region remains one of the most important and dynamic markets for MRO. In this webinar, in partnership with the organisers of the Singapore Airshow, our expert panel will discuss growth prospects and challenges for the sector as airlines resume flights in earnest and recovery begins. What opportunities, for instance, do the rapid growth in international e-commerce, the arrival of latest-generation aircraft, and the emergence of new technologies promise for MRO providers and the wider industry?
Webinar: The Future Of Aerospace In Asia-Pacific

This webinar took place on November 29, 2021. Military tensions are on the rise, and the commercial airline industry has gone through fits and starts due to the COVID crisis. So what does 2022 hold for aerospace in the Asia-Pacific? Join leading Aviation Week Network editors and forecasters as they identify key trends in the region and explain what they mean. What will it take to get air traffic back to 2019 levels – and how fast will that happen? What does a return to growth drive the fleet outlook for the next decade? What’s driving defense spending in the region, which countries will be key players and what types of platforms will be in demand? Join our interactive webinar and ask your questions about this crucial region.
Asia-Pacific stocks slip as investors watch omicron Covid variant; oil prices rebound more than 4%

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific largely fell in Monday trade as investors continue to monitor developments surrounding the recently discovered omicron Covid variant. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slipped 0.52% by the afternoon. Hong Kong-listed shares of Chinese tech giant Meituan lost more than 7% after the firm on Friday posted a loss of about 10 billion Chinese yuan ($1.56 billion) for the three months ended Sept. 30.
ASIA PACIFIC STOCKS MIXED AMID HIGH VOLATILITY

Japanese markets settled lower after investors returned from a holiday on Tuesday. However, one of the major equity markets in Asia got a boost from projections of monetary policy easing and settled higher. Note: Company News is a promotional service of the Directory and the content isn't created by Finance...
