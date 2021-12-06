Asia-Pacific property markets set to rebound in 2022

The Baird/STR Hotel Stock Index fell 7.6% in November to a level of 5,099. Year to date through the first 11 months of 2021, the stock index was up 11.5%. “Hotel stock price volatility continued in November with both the Hotel brands and Hotel REITs significantly underperforming their respective benchmarks,” said Michael Bellisario, senior hotel research analyst and director at Baird. “Two different investment narratives drove stock price performance during the month: In early November, third quarter earnings were better than expected, reopening optimism continued to gain momentum, and the hotel brands were hitting new all-time highs; but, by the end of the month, broader growth and inflation concerns surfaced, the Omicron variant spooked investors and impacted all travel-related stocks, and the hotel REITs were hitting new year-to-date lows.”
