Buying Cars

VW ID. Buzz Pre-Orders Are Open, Electric Convertible Under Consideration

By Steve Hanley
CleanTechnica
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Volkswagen ID. Buzz is now available for pre-order in Norway and Sweden, with production scheduled to begin in March and the first deliveries arriving by the end of June. Customers in those two countries do not need to put down a deposit to reserve a vehicle, which will be configured...

cleantechnica.com

CarBuzz.com

New Electric Pickup Truck Ready To Embarrass Tesla's Cybertruck

The first wave of electric trucks is about to hit the US car market, and while major competitors such as the Tesla Cybertruck, Ford's F-150 Lighting, and the highly anticipated Hummer EV Pickup, are set to sell in large quantities, smaller players like Rivian with its R1T Truck are also looking for a piece of the EV pie. And now another newcomer is planning on joining the race. EV startup EdisonFuture recently showcased its EF1-T pickup and EF1-V commercial van at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show and made quite the impression with its sleek designs and impressive performance. The startup, which forms part of Chinese renewable energy company SPI, has some big plans for the future and hopes to start deliveries in 2025.
CARS
Observer

The Best Electric Vehicle of 2022 Is Neither a Tesla Nor a Porsche

A new electric vehicle that has barely hit the road was just rated the best car of 2022 by MotorTrend. The winner of the magazine’s “2022 Car of the Year” award, a highly coveted recognition in the auto industry, is Lucid Air, made by Silicon Valley startup Lucid Motors. The...
CARS
TechCrunch

Tesla is now selling a $1,900 electric Cyberquad ATV for kids

The Tesla “Cyberquad for Kids” is available to purchase on Tesla’s site for $1,900 — a steep price relative to your average Power Wheels, but the lowest-priced vehicle in Tesla’s existing lineup by far. And the Cyberquad’s materials are a cut above your average battery electric kid car, with a “full steel frame,” along with cushioned seating and fully adjustable suspension.
CARS
State
Tennessee State
CarBuzz.com

Tesla Has Clever Plan To Stop Idiots From Blocking Superchargers

As the spread of electric vehicles continues to gain speed across the globe, the electric charging network needs to keep pace with the growing demand. Tesla, the global leader in electric vehicles, has spent millions to expand its supercharging network and the company currently has more than 25,000 supercharging stations across the planet. The EV manufacturer is looking to democratize its superchargers, and in certain regions, you can charge your Porsche Taycan right next to regular Tesla offerings such as the Model 3 and Model S, but some have been experiencing an unpleasant trend in recent times: internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles are blocking charging stations. This act is known as "ICEing", and it has become such an issue in China that Tesla has banded with its customers to come up with an interesting solution.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

VW Very Obliquely Confirms ID.Buzz Will Be Offered as a Camper

Volkswagen has confirmed that a camper version of its ID.Buzz van will be made. No other details were released, but we can imagine such a vehicle would ride on the longer-wheelbase version of the ID.Buzz MEB electric platform, with front- or all-wheel drive offered. Range could possibly reach 342 miles.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Mexico Wants To Sue America Over Electric Vehicles

The Biden administration's Build Back Better Act includes a provision aimed specifically at some electric vehicles buyers. If that new EV is built in America by union workers, then customers can receive subsidies of up to $12,500. Automakers like Toyota, Hyundai, and Honda, all of whom have major manufacturing operations in the US, are not happy about the union-made provision because their factory workers are not unionized. And, as it turns out, they're not the only ones taking issue with the bill.
CARS
HackerNoon

Uncover the Dark Side of Electric Vehicles

Electric Vehicles are gaining popularity in the developed world, but manufacturers need to start thinking about recycling EV batteries. Lithium, cobalt, nickel, and rare earth minerals like neodymium and dysprosium are hard to mine. Mining these minerals can result in damage to the local water supply, kill local fauna, and pollute the soil. It just makes sense that we extract those materials instead of dumping them in a landfill when we are done, thus creating even more waste.
CARS
Person
Herbert Diess
CleanTechnica

Big EV Spreadsheet Compares Actual Energy Consumption Of Electric Vehicles

Update: It should be noted that electric cars are much, much more energy efficient than gas-powered or diesel-powered cars. The most efficient cars on the market are all 100% battery-electric cars. The comparison below explores the energy efficiency of various electric cars for those who are focused on or interested in “the best of the best” in this regard.
CARS
fox40jackson.com

Retro electric VW camper van in the works

Head designer Klaus Bischoff explains why VW’s futuristic self-driving electric van has a retro look. The VW Type 2 Westfalia is an iconic camper van. (Hauke-Christian Dittrich/picture alliance via Getty Images) Volkswagen has confirmed plans to build a new model called the ID.California, suggesting a battery-powered camper van is...
CARS
Motor1.com

VW ID. Buzz Spied With Almost No Camouflage

About a month ago, Volkswagen gave us a very detailed preview of the final production version of the ID. Buzz. During the debut of the ID.5, the Wolfsburg-based automaker dropped a surprise in the form of a colorfully masked electric microbus that basically unveiled its design. Now, we are happy to share a batch of spy photos adding further to that teaser.
CARS
#Electric Cars#Volkswagen Beetle#Pre Orders#Vw#North American#Cabrio Coming#Meb
motor1.com

VW Aero B electric saloon rendered in unofficial final form

Just like the Volkswagen Tiguan has an all-electric alternative in the form of the ID.4, the Passat will soon get a zero-emission equivalent. Tentatively known as the Aero B, the EV saloon was recently spotted testing on public roads (see related links below) with a smart disguise making it look like a Jetta. However, we’ve seen VW playing these tricks many times before and we know there’s a different design language hiding underneath the camo.
CARS
insideevs.com

VW ID Buzz Seen Winter Testing With The Least Camo Ever

Even though it’s not an SUV or crossover, the upcoming fully-electric Volkswagen ID Buzz has really created a lot of... buzz. Its mix of an electric powertrain, retro-inspired design, advanced tech and just the history of the Microbus are already making seem like a very attractive vehicle, one that’s set to debut next year.
CARS
Carscoops

This Is Our Best Look Yet At The All-Electric 2022 VW ID.BUZZ

VW continues to test the all-electric ID.BUZZ van and a lightly disguised prototype was recently snapped out and about in snowy European conditions. This prototype is of the passenger version of the ID.BUZZ, rather than the commercial variant that will also be sold to customers. It is completely free of camouflage and only has some stickers over parts of the headlights and taillights. While it certainly looks similar, it has undergone a number of modifications from the original concept unveiled at the start of 2017.
CARS
thedrive

The VW ID.4 Can Be Shockingly Capable Off-Road—With Caveats

Modified by Tanner Foust Racing and Rhys Millen Racing, an ID.4 was the first all-electric SUV to complete the Rebelle Rally. Sure, world-record driver Rainer Zietlow drove a new Volkswagen all-electric ID.4 for 97 days straight, logging nearly 36,000 miles and touching every state in the continental U.S. He and his trip partner, cameraman Derek Collins, stopped at 208 Electrify America charging stations and set a new Guinness World Record for driving continuously in one country with an EV car, more than doubling the previous record.
CARS
insideevs.com

VW USA: 2021 ID.4 Reservation Holders Will Get 2022 Model Instead

Volkswagen is in the enviable position of having more reservations for the ID.4 in the bank than it can honor at the moment. The main cause for the delivery delays is the global semi-conductor shortage which is causing backlogs for all manufacturers. We recently reported that VW’s EV plant in Zwickau stopped production on the week of November 15 because of chip shortages, with the lost production estimated at 5,000 MEB-based EVs. A big chunk of that is made up of ID.4 SUVs, many of them US-bound—ID.4 production in Chattanooga, Tennessee will only start in mid-2022.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
CleanTechnica

Diess To Stay On As Volkswagen CEO, Brandstaeter Gets Larger Role

It took nearly 10 weeks of intense negotiations, but the dust-up over Herbert Diess’ remarks that up to 30,000 production jobs could be lost as the company transitions to building battery-electric cars has been settled. An unnamed source tells Reuters,“It is going in the direction that the dispute will be settled and Diess will remain CEO,” adding that VW brand chief Ralf Brandstaetter is slated to join the management board, while Diess will focus on strategy.
BUSINESS
Carscoops

VW Confirms Electric ID. California Campervan Based On The ID. BUZZ

Volkswagen has confirmed the upcoming ID. California campervan based on the ID. Buzz. The project got greenlighted by today’s supervisory board meeting and is expected to reach the market in the second half of the decade. According to the automaker, there is high demand for the California range in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CleanTechnica

UK Plugin EV Market Share Hits Record 28.1% In November – Diesel At Just 5%

The UK’s auto market saw EV market share reach 28.1 %, almost double the 15.9% share of a year ago. Full battery electrics took 18.8% share, were over two thirds of all plugins, and more than doubled their share, year-on-year. Diesels continued their precipitous decline, seeing just 5.1% share from 14.0% year-on-year. The overall auto market, at 115,706 sales, was fractionally up from November 2020, but 31.3% down from the pre-pandemic seasonal average.
WORLD

