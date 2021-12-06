ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

U.S. Senate agenda includes Biden investment plan, debt limit, voting rights -Schumer

By Syndicated Content
101.9 KELO-FM
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Senate faces a heavy legislative agenda in the remaining weeks of 2021 as Majority Leader Chuck Schumer warned of possible long sessions to finish President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” investment bill, raise the debt limit and consider voting rights reforms. In a “dear...

kelofm.com

The Atlantic

Why Mitch McConnell Caved Again

For the second time this fall, the Senate’s proud king of obstruction is caving to the Democrats. Two months ago today, Mitch McConnell sent President Joe Biden a letter containing a warning so important that he repeated it three times in five paragraphs. The Senate Republican leader vowed that he would “not be a party to any future effort” to help Democrats lift the debt ceiling—a necessary step that Congress must take to avoid an economically damaging default. The two-page missive was the closest that the famously taciturn McConnell gets to firing off an angry tweet. He accused Senate Democrats of mismanagement, incompetence, and “childish behavior.” Their leadership was so feckless, he wrote, that McConnell had no choice but to rescue them from their own ineptitude and facilitate a temporary extension of federal borrowing authority. Never again, McConnell promised the president.
Reuters

U.S. Senate passes Republican bill to overturn Biden vaccine mandate

WASHINGTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The Democratic-controlled U.S. Senate on Wednesday approved a Republican measure that would overturn President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine-or-test mandate for private businesses, with two Democrats joining Republicans to back the initiative. The 52-48 vote sends the legislation to the Democratic-led House of Representatives, where it...
Markets Insider

Democrats raise alarm on the 'disaster' of child tax credit checks ending as Manchin signals he'll slam the brakes on passing Biden's big bill anytime soon

Democrats are raising alarm about passing Biden's big bill before the year ends or the child tax credit expires. "It would be a tragedy if the child tax credit lapses," Sen. Michael Bennet told Insider. But Joe Manchin is pouring cold water on approving the legislation by Christmas. Congressional Democrats...
Joe Biden
Chuck Schumer
Person
Bob Dole
Daily Mail

BREAKING NEWS - House passes bill that includes debt ceiling deal to lift limit before December 15 deadline with only Senate Democratic votes

The House of Representatives passed a bill Tuesday night that contains a provision that will allow the Senate to pass a debt ceiling hike with only Democratic votes. In a vote of 222 to 212, the House passed a bill that delays Medicare sequestration cuts for three months, which had rules to increase the debt ceiling tucked inside.
Daily Mail

GOP blasts Mitch McConnell over debt ceiling deal with Chuck Schumer that allows Democrats to bypass the filibuster

Some Republicans in Congress are grumbling over the deal Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell struck with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer that will allow Democrats to bypass the filibuster to raise the debt ceiling. 'There's a lot of disagreement about the proposal,' Sen. Kevin Cramer, a North Dakota Republican, told...
New York Post

The worst spending bill ever: Democrats’ $1.9T ‘rescue’ is drowning us

Eight months after its enactment, the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan continues to reveal itself as the most damaging spending bill enacted in decades. ARP was initially promoted primarily as health-care legislation to finance COVID vaccines and treatments (even though just 1 percent of its cost went towards vaccines and only 5 percent had any direct relation to health care) and secondarily as a relief bill. Instead, the legislation became a large grab bag of giveaways and economic “stimulus” provisions that even left-of-center economists such as Lawrence Summers, Jason Furman, and Mark Zandi warned was too expensive, too inflationary, too unnecessary, and too wasteful.
Keene Sentinel

House adopts bill opening door for lawmakers to raise debt ceiling, after Democrats, Republicans strike deal

Top Democrats and Republicans signaled Tuesday they had clinched a deal to raise the country’s debt ceiling, settling on a complicated legislative maneuver to help them stave off another high-stakes battle and prevent the U.S. government from experiencing a catastrophic default. The apparent compromise arrived eight days before a...
The Independent

Biden to withdraw embattled banking regulator nominee

President Joe Biden said Tuesday that Saule Omarova’s nomination to lead the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency would be withdrawn, as her candidacy faced steep resistance in the Senate with Republican lawmakers criticizing her vision for banking regulation and her birthplace in the former Soviet Union The president said in a statement that he accepted a withdrawal request from Omarova, a law professor at Cornell University who was born in Kazakhstan when it was part of the Soviet Union and immigrated to the U.S. in 1991. In Senate committee hearings last month, she addressed questions about greater government...
Fox News

AOC, progressives demand Senate Dem leaders overrule parliamentarian and include amnesty in spending bill

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and some fellow progressive lawmakers joined a group of protesters outside the U.S. Capitol Tuesday to demand that Senate Democratic leaders ignore their chamber's parliamentarian and include a path to citizenship for illegal immigrants in the reconciliation spending bill. "The Senate needs to step up, override the...
