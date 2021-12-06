ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Gov. Polis honors Senator Bob Dole by ordering flags to be lowered half-staff

By KRDO News
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 6 days ago
MGN
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AM7bp_0dFQNJBj00

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has ordered flags to be lowered on all public buildings half-staff from sunrise to sunset until Thursday, Dec. 9 to honor Senator Bob Dole.

According to the State of Colorado's press release, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis addressed in a statement about Senator Bob Dole's passing:

“Thank you Bob Dole for your public service and inspiring personal experience recovering from almost fatal wounds in W WII and never letting disability hold you back,” said Gov. Polis. “My condolences to Elizabeth Dole and the friends and family of Senator Dole. May his legacy live on and continue to inspire the next generation of public servants."

This action is in response to Pres. Joe Biden's proclamation:

"As a mark of respect for Robert Joseph Dole, a statesman like few in our history and a war hero among the greatest of the Greatest Generation, I hereby order, by the authority vested in me as President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset on December 9, 2021.  I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations. "

The post Gov. Polis honors Senator Bob Dole by ordering flags to be lowered half-staff appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRDO News Channel 13

$768 billion defense bill passed by House includes pay increase for military members

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs military members can look forward to a pay raise if the Senate passes the $768 billion defense bill that was already passed by the House earlier this week. Colorado Springs Republican Congressman Doug Lamborn says the bill also includes money for military construction in the Pikes Peak Region. The post $768 billion defense bill passed by House includes pay increase for military members appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

D12 in Colorado Springs explains decision to drop mask requirements on Dec. 18

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - First Academy School District 20 and Colorado Springs School District 11 announced their mask requirements would expire next week. Now, Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 says they have plans in place to drop mandatory mask policies within their buildings.  In a letter to parents and staff, Cheyenne Mountain School District The post D12 in Colorado Springs explains decision to drop mask requirements on Dec. 18 appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Immigration Rights Coalition sees big boost from Colorado Gives Day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Southern Colorado non-profits are seeing the benefits from 'Colorado Gives Day' and the 12th annual event raised $54.4 million for more than 3,000 participating Colorado non-profits. One of those non-profits is The Colorado Immigration Rights Coalition, a statewide immigrant rights organization that also saw a breaking record number thanks to The post Colorado Immigration Rights Coalition sees big boost from Colorado Gives Day appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

First person vaccinated from COVID-19 in Southern Colorado reflects on past year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - December 14, 2021 marks one year since the first COVID-19 vaccine doses outside of a clinical trial were administered across Colorado and the rest of the United States. The first person to receive the shot in Southern Colorado was Jeremy Hulsker, a registered charge nurse at UCHealth in Colorado Springs. The post First person vaccinated from COVID-19 in Southern Colorado reflects on past year appeared first on KRDO.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs museum provides living history, key connections on 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor attack

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Several special events Tuesday at the National Museum of World War II Aviation marked the 80th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, the raid that launched America into its second worldwide conflict in a quarter century. KRDO The museum welcomed three WWII veterans from Colorado Springs who toured The post Colorado Springs museum provides living history, key connections on 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor attack appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy