MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says the state is first in the Midwest in vaccinating those 5 to 11 years old. In the first month of eligibility for the age group, more than 25% have received at least one vaccine dose, according to Walz. That’s more than 128,000 kids. Nationally, the state ranks sixth in vaccinating the age group. “The single most important thing you can do to protect your family from this virus this holiday season is get your family vaccinated,” Walz said. “I am proud of our state for leading the Midwest in child vaccinations. One in four Minnesotans...

