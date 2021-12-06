New York Woman Charged With Murder of 80-Year-Old Man Found Dead With 'I Touch Little Girls' Written Across his Chest

Police investigating murder of 80-year-old man

A woman has been arrested and charged with the murder of an 80-year-old Staten Island resident who allegedly had the words "I touch little girls" written on his chest.

Rene Ayarde, 28, who worked as a home health aide, was charged with murder, manslaughter and assault in connection to the July 19, 2021, death of Robert Raynor.

Ayarde lived with Raynor and was charged with child abuse following Raynor's death for allegedly beating her 3-year-old daughter. In July, witnesses claim they saw her "pick up a young child and drop the child to the concrete" and "throw a full water bottle at the child's face." She then attacked a witness for attempting to call the police.

A spokesperson for the Office of Chief Medical Examiner said Raynor died from blunt trauma to his head and torso. His death was ruled a homicide. Aside from the disturbing message scrawled on his chest, Raynor had the words "I touch" written on one foot, police sources said.

Rene Ayarde

A neighbor told the New York Daily News, "I take dolls in my room for girls ages 1-5″ was also written on his body in black marker.

Raynor's daughter denies the allegations against her slain father.

"That mess she wrote on his chest is not true. She wrote that on him to justify what she did, which you cannot justify — taking anyone's life," Carolyn Whetstone told the news outlet. "My dad is not that kind of person. He had cancer and arthritis, so he didn't even have the physical ability to do that," she added.

Police have said Raynor has no history of sex crimes and was not a registered sex offender.