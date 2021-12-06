ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boys Scouts decide not to sell Camp Bullowa in Stony Point

By News 12 Staff
 6 days ago

After months of speculation, the Greater Hudson Valley Boy Scouts Council has decided not to sell Camp Bullowa in Stony Point.

The council had informed the town last June that they were looking to sell the pristine 313-acre campground.

The money from the sale was to be used for settling nationwide lawsuits filed by child abuse victims against the Boy Scouts.

Generations of Boy Scouts have used the Stony Point camp, and groups were formed to protect the undeveloped land.

The decision not to sell was praised by Rockland County Executive Ed Day. He pointed out the effort to save the property was led by Stony Point Town officials and included lawmakers from throughout the region.

Stony Point, NY
Stony Point, NY
