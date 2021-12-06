ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cavs Evan Mobley Vows to ‘Keep Working’ Despite Early Success

 2 days ago

Cleveland Cavaliers big man Evan Mobley was named the Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month during November and Mobley is hoping that he’ll be able to rack up several more before the end of the season.

“It means a lot,” Mobley said. “We’re just getting started, first quarter of the season. So I’m just going to keep going out there and doing what I do. Hopefully this is the first of many.”

He added that it was a surprise to him.

“It was a surprise for sure,” Mobley said. “But it’s great that I still got it. I’m just going to keep working.”

Through 19 games, Mobley averages 14.1 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game. With those numbers, ESPN’s Zach Lowe is already ready to crown Mobley this year’s rookie of the year in the early stages of the season over the Raptors Scottie Barnes.

(The Cavaliers) have yielded bundles of shots at the rim, but that may be somewhat by design: Good freaking luck finishing around Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley — the front-runner (by a hair over Scottie Barnes, who somehow plays with electricity and chill at once) for Rookie of the Year.

Mobley recently received high praise from Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd when he compared him to basketball Hall of Famer Chris Bosh early on in his young career.

“Maybe Chris Bosh in a sense because there is a lot that he can do, and I’m not trying to sell Evan Mobley short,” Kidd said. “CB is a pretty good player as a champ. That’s how I see it, but it’s early.”

